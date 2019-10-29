Over 60 new emoji just arrived for iPhones, including gender-neutral people and an otter — here’s what’s new this year

caption These eight new animal emoji are available with the latest iPhone update. source Emojipedia/Apple

Apple has updated nearly 400 emoji symbols on the iPhone with the iOS 13.2 software update, according to Emojipedia.

This includes 61 brand-new emoji along with new skin color variations, gender options, and updates to old symbols.

Many of this year’s new emoji are focused on inclusivity, with symbols for deaf and blind people, prosthetic limbs, and wheelchairs. A bunch of old emoji have also been updated to have gender-neutral options, rather than being specific to a man or women.

Android 10 introduced many of the same emoji in September, but not all Android phones have access to the Android 10 update.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Apple just added more than 60 emoji to the iPhone with the iOS 13.2 update, which was released on Monday.

The new emoji were announced earlier this year by the Unicode Consortium – Unicode is responsible for defining which emoji make onto all platforms, including iPhones, Android devices, and computers. However, it takes a bit of time for Apple and other developers to create their own versions of the new emoji and roll them out to devices.

Emojipedia reports that iOS 13.2 has added 398 new emoji designs to Apple devices, which includes new skin color variations, gender options, and updates to old symbols. There are 61 brand-new emoji codes that were announced by Unicode in March.

While some of the new emoji are just for fun, there’s often an important social theme behind the latest symbols. Many of this year’s new emoji are focused on inclusivity, with symbols for deaf and blind people, prosthetic limbs, and wheelchairs. A bunch of old emoji have also been updated to have gender-neutral options, rather than being specific to a man or women. Emoji that contain multiple people will now let you choose the skin color of each person, too.

These arrive alongside new emoji for food, eight new animal emoji, and a handful of specific symbols, like the blood drop emoji that was introduced to help people talk about menstruation.

With iOS 13.2, the new characters have become available for iPhone 6S devices and newer. Android 10 introduced many of the same emoji in September, but not all Android phones have access to the Android 10 update.

To add the new emoji to your own iPhone, head to Settings > General > Software Update and download iOS 13.2.

Here are some of the most interesting new emoji added by iOS 13.2.

There’s a new yawning face …

… and a pinching hand.

There’s a bunch of new animals, including an otter, sloth, and service dog.

There are some new food items, like falafel and a waffle …

… but some of the most exciting new changes come in the form of representation. There are new gender-neutral people …

… and the ability to have more varied genders and skin tones hold hands.

There are also new emoji representing people with disabilities, including an ear with a hearing aid …

… a mechanical arm and leg …

… and emoji like a person with a probing cane or a person in a motorized wheelchair. Those emoji come in the form of gender-neutral people, too.

There are a couple new hearts …

… and some random new emoji like a yo-yo or an ice cube.

To see all 61 new symbols, along with all the gender and skin-tone variations, head over to Emojipedia.