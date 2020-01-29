Here are all 64 of the new emoji we’re getting in 2020

caption New 2020 Emoji. source Emojipedia

Unicode released a preview of the new emoji coming to smartphones in 2020.

They include more animals, non-gendered characters, and other features.

Notable new additions include a ninja, bubble tea, and the trans flag.

Here’s a look at all 64 of the just-announced new generation of emoji.

Unicode, the cross-industry consortium that decides on text-based standards for the internet, announced 64 new emoji today, with more options for animals, plants, and more. Those emoji include polar bears, bubble tea, and even the trans flag.

Now that they’ve been approved by the Unicode consortium, it’s only a matter of time before they come to a smartphone or PC near you.

Check out all 64 new emoji here:

Smiling face with tear

caption Smiling face with tear. source Emojipedia

Disguised face

caption Disguised face. source Emojipedia

Pinched fingers (with skin tones)

caption Pinched fingers (with skin tones) source Emojipedia

Anatomical heart

caption Anatomical heart. source Emojipedia

Lungs

caption Lungs. source Emojipedia

Ninja (with skin tones)

caption Ninja. source Emojipedia

Person in tuxedo (with skin tones)

caption Person in Tuxedo. source Emojipedia

Woman in tuxedo (with skin tones)

caption Woman in Tuxedo. source Emojipedia

Person with veil (with skin tones)

caption Person with Veil. source Emojipedia

Man with veil (with skin tones)

caption Man with Veil. source Emojipedia

Woman feeding baby (with skin tones)

caption Woman Feeding Baby. source Emojipedia

Man feeding baby (with skin tones)

caption Man Feeding Baby. source Emojipedia

Person feeding baby (with skin tones)

caption Person Feeding Baby. source Emojipedia

Mx. Claus (with skin tones)

caption Mx Claus. source Emojipedia

People hugging

caption People Hugging. source Emojipedia

Black cat

caption Black Cat. source Emojipedia

Bison

caption Bison. source Emojipedia

Mammoth

caption Mammoth. source Emojipedia

Beaver

caption Beaver. source Emojipedia

Polar Bear

caption Polar Bear. source Emojipedia

Dodo

caption Dodo. source Emojipedia

Seal

caption Seal. source Emojipedia

Beetle

caption Beetle. source Emojipedia

Feather

caption Feather. source Emojipedia

Cockroach

caption Cockroach. source Emojipedia

Fly

caption Fly. source Emojipedia

Worm

caption Worm. source Emojipedia

Olive

caption Olive. source Emojipedia

Flatbread

caption Flatbread. source Emojipedia

Potted plant

caption Potted plant. source Emojipedia

Bell pepper

caption Bell pepper, source Emojipedia

Tamales

caption Tamale. source Emojipedia

Teapot

caption Teapot. source Emojipedia

Fondue

caption Fondue. source Emojipedia

Rock

caption Rock. source Emojipedia

Bubble tea

caption Bubble tea. source Emojipedia

Log

caption Wood. source Emojipedia

Hut

caption Hut. source Emojipedia

Roller skate

caption Roller skate. source Emojipedia

Magic wand

caption Magic wand. source Emojipedia

Piñata

caption Pinata. source Emojipedia

Nesting dolls

caption Nesting doll. source Emojipedia

Pickup truck

caption Pickup truck. source Emojipedia

Sewing needle

caption Sewing needle. source Emojipedia

Coin

caption Coin. source Emojipedia

Military helmet

caption Military helmet. source Emojipedia

Thong sandal

caption Thong sandal. source Emojipedia

Accordion

caption Accordion. source Emojipedia

Knot

caption Knot. source Emojipedia

Saw

caption Carpentry saw. source Emojipedia

Boomerang

caption Boomerang. source Emojipedia

Screwdriver

caption Screwdriver. source Emojipedia

Plunger

caption Plunger. source Emojipedia

Hook

caption Hook. source Emojipedia

Window

caption Window. source Emojipedia

Ladder

caption Ladder. source Emojipedia

Elevator

caption Elevator. source Emojipedia

Mirror

caption Mirror. source Emojipedia

Mouse trap

caption Mouse trap. source Emojipedia

Placard

caption Placard. source Emojipedia

Headstone

caption Headstone. source Emojipedia

Toothbrush

caption Toothbrush. source Emojipedia

Trans flag

caption Transgender flag. source Emojipedia

Trans symbol