Here are all 64 of the new emoji we’re getting in 2020

By
Mary Meisenzahl, Business Insider US
-

New 2020 Emoji.

caption
New 2020 Emoji.
source
Emojipedia
  • Unicode released a preview of the new emoji coming to smartphones in 2020.
  • They include more animals, non-gendered characters, and other features.
  • Notable new additions include a ninja, bubble tea, and the trans flag.
  • Here’s a look at all 64 of the just-announced new generation of emoji.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Unicode, the cross-industry consortium that decides on text-based standards for the internet, announced 64 new emoji today, with more options for animals, plants, and more. Those emoji include polar bears, bubble tea, and even the trans flag.

Now that they’ve been approved by the Unicode consortium, it’s only a matter of time before they come to a smartphone or PC near you.

Check out all 64 new emoji here:

Smiling face with tear

caption
Smiling face with tear.
source
Emojipedia

Disguised face

caption
Disguised face.
source
Emojipedia

Pinched fingers (with skin tones)

caption
Pinched fingers (with skin tones)
source
Emojipedia

Anatomical heart

caption
Anatomical heart.
source
Emojipedia

Lungs

caption
Lungs.
source
Emojipedia

Ninja (with skin tones)

caption
Ninja.
source
Emojipedia

Person in tuxedo (with skin tones)

caption
Person in Tuxedo.
source
Emojipedia

Woman in tuxedo (with skin tones)

caption
Woman in Tuxedo.
source
Emojipedia

Person with veil (with skin tones)

caption
Person with Veil.
source
Emojipedia

Man with veil (with skin tones)

caption
Man with Veil.
source
Emojipedia

Woman feeding baby (with skin tones)

caption
Woman Feeding Baby.
source
Emojipedia

Man feeding baby (with skin tones)

caption
Man Feeding Baby.
source
Emojipedia

Person feeding baby (with skin tones)

caption
Person Feeding Baby.
source
Emojipedia

Mx. Claus (with skin tones)

caption
Mx Claus.
source
Emojipedia

People hugging

caption
People Hugging.
source
Emojipedia

Black cat

caption
Black Cat.
source
Emojipedia

Bison

caption
Bison.
source
Emojipedia

Mammoth

caption
Mammoth.
source
Emojipedia

Beaver

caption
Beaver.
source
Emojipedia

Polar Bear

caption
Polar Bear.
source
Emojipedia

Dodo

caption
Dodo.
source
Emojipedia

Seal

caption
Seal.
source
Emojipedia

Beetle

caption
Beetle.
source
Emojipedia

Feather

caption
Feather.
source
Emojipedia

Cockroach

caption
Cockroach.
source
Emojipedia

Fly

caption
Fly.
source
Emojipedia

Worm

caption
Worm.
source
Emojipedia

Olive

caption
Olive.
source
Emojipedia

Flatbread

caption
Flatbread.
source
Emojipedia

Potted plant

caption
Potted plant.
source
Emojipedia

Bell pepper

caption
Bell pepper,
source
Emojipedia

Tamales

caption
Tamale.
source
Emojipedia

Teapot

caption
Teapot.
source
Emojipedia

Fondue

caption
Fondue.
source
Emojipedia

Rock

caption
Rock.
source
Emojipedia

Bubble tea

caption
Bubble tea.
source
Emojipedia

Log

caption
Wood.
source
Emojipedia

Hut

caption
Hut.
source
Emojipedia

Roller skate

caption
Roller skate.
source
Emojipedia

Magic wand

caption
Magic wand.
source
Emojipedia

Piñata

caption
Pinata.
source
Emojipedia

Nesting dolls

caption
Nesting doll.
source
Emojipedia

Pickup truck

caption
Pickup truck.
source
Emojipedia

Sewing needle

caption
Sewing needle.
source
Emojipedia

Coin

caption
Coin.
source
Emojipedia

Military helmet

caption
Military helmet.
source
Emojipedia

Thong sandal

caption
Thong sandal.
source
Emojipedia

Accordion

caption
Accordion.
source
Emojipedia

Knot

caption
Knot.
source
Emojipedia

Saw

caption
Carpentry saw.
source
Emojipedia

Boomerang

caption
Boomerang.
source
Emojipedia

Screwdriver

caption
Screwdriver.
source
Emojipedia

Plunger

caption
Plunger.
source
Emojipedia

Hook

caption
Hook.
source
Emojipedia

Window

caption
Window.
source
Emojipedia

Ladder

caption
Ladder.
source
Emojipedia

Elevator

caption
Elevator.
source
Emojipedia

Mirror

caption
Mirror.
source
Emojipedia

Mouse trap

caption
Mouse trap.
source
Emojipedia

Placard

caption
Placard.
source
Emojipedia

Headstone

caption
Headstone.
source
Emojipedia

Toothbrush

caption
Toothbrush.
source
Emojipedia

Trans flag

caption
Transgender flag.
source
Emojipedia

Trans symbol

caption
Transgender symbol.
source
Emojipedia