New Extended Housing Constant Torque Hinge from Southco Offers Increased Resistance in a Smaller Profile

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 18 February 2020 – Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology, has expanded its line of constant torque hinges with a new version that supports additional friction and reduced weight in limited-space applications. Depending on the torque requirements of the application, Southco’s E6-10E Constant Torque Hinge with Extended Housing enables the resistance of two hinges to be packaged into one hinge, saving weight without compromising functionality.









E6-10E Constant Torque Hinge





Southco’s E6-10E Constant Torque Hinge with Extended Housing provides increased asymmetric torque for applications requiring maximum friction in small spaces. The lightweight E6-10E Constant Torque Hinge with Extended Housing features a lower profile than Southco’s standard E6 series, making it an ideal solution for a variety of transportation applications with reduced packaging space, including aircraft seating and automotive storage compartments. Like Southco’s standard E6 series, the E6-10E offers a long cycle life and requires no maintenance or adjustment over the lifetime of most applications.





“The new E6-10E Constant Torque Hinge with Extended Housing offers a key performance improvement for limited-space applications,” said Global Product Manager Stewart Beck. “This high-performance hinge increases the amount of torque that can be packaged in the available space, saving application weight, while also helping to lower overall equipment costs.”





About Southco

Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in product design. For over 70 years, Southco has helped the world’s most recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.





