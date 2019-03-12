The new Ford Explorer can be equipped with tires that can repair themselves

caption The new Ford Explore. source Ford

The new Ford Explorer can be outfitted with a set of Michelin Selfseal tires.

The tires can handle nail-and-screw-type punctures by using an embedded rubber compound to patch holes on the fly.

The tires will be standard on several trim levels of the 2020 Ford Explorer.

You might have heard of “run flat” tires that can continue rolling for a short period of time after being damaged, giving drivers the chance to avoid immediately pulling over to change the tire or make a repair.

But Ford and Michelin are taking things farther with Selfseal tires, available on the new Ford Explorer SUV.

According to Ford, the tires can handle 90% of punctures that are up to a quarter-inch in diameter. Michelin’s technology uses a rubber sealant in the tire to fill holes if, say, a nail pierces the tires and falls out. If the same nail stays in the tire, the sealant surrounds the puncture.

The sealant doesn’t necessarily prevent the tire from leaking air, but it does slow the place of the leak to 15 pounds per square inch per week. Michelin introduced the technology in 2011.

