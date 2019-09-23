New ‘Frozen 2’ trailer reveals more about the mysterious mission Anna and Elsa will embark on in the sequel

- source
- Disney
- Disney released a new trailer for “Frozen 2,” teasing more of the adventure Anna, Elsa, and their friends are about to embark upon.
- The sequel, coming six years after the original, will follow Elsa as she explores a mysterious new power in the world.
- The movie’s creators have already revealed that “Frozen 2” will answer key questions raised in the first film.
- Why does Elsa have magical powers? Why was Anna born without powers? Where were their parents going when their ship sank?
- In the trailer, Anna tells her sister that she believes in her “more than anyone or anything.” They also set off to explore an enchanted forest.
- Elsa is instructed to “Find who is calling to you. They may have answers.”
- Watch the new trailer below. “Frozen 2” hits theaters on Friday, November 22.
