HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – June 4, 2018 – FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited (FCHK) received the Silver Award for ‘Innovation in Community Relations or Public Service Communications‘ in the 5th Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards. This award recognised the great success of the ‘New Generation Milk Tea Master Training Programme’.









‘New Generation Milk Tea Master Training Programme’ organised by FrieslandCampina Hong Kong received Silver Award for ‘Innovation in Community Relations or Public Service Communications’ in the Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards’.

FCHK partnered with social service organisations, training organisations and renowned chain restaurant groups to form a public-private partnership and hosted the second New Generation Milk Tea Master Training Programme.





FCHK and its brand BLACK & WHITE® have been leading the development of the Hong Kong-style milk tea for over 75 years. The company is committed to promoting and preserving the Hong Kong-style milk tea making technique. In 2017, Hong Kong-style milk tea making technique was chosen to be part of The Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Hong Kong. FCHK partnered with social service organisations, training organisations and renowned chain restaurant groups to form a public-private partnership and hosted the second New Generation Milk Tea Master Training Programme. The Programme provided training for about 30 unemployed individuals with basic cha chaan teng (local tea shops in Hong Kong) bartending skills, to pass on the Hong Kong-style milk tea making techniques, equip trainees with vocational skills that enable them to re-enter the workforce and introduce new blood into the industry. In addition, FCHK extended the Programme to youngsters and trained secondary school students to become Junior Milk Tea Masters. FCHK also supported students to run a milk tea kiosk for them to gain hands-on experience in sales and operation, and promote Hong Kong-style milk tea making technique to the community. The Stevie® Awards are the world’s premier business awards. Judged by more than 100 executives throughout the region, ‘New Generation Milk Tea Master Training Programme’ was recognised as one of the most innovative Community Relations or Public Service Communications cases over the last year.





Ms. Natalie Yuen, Associate Director- Corporate Affairs of FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong), commented on the award, ‘We are honoured to be named as one of the winners and to have received this recognition for the success of the “New Generation Milk Tea Master Training Programme” in cultural sustainability and giving back to the community. FCHK and BLACK & WHITE® are committed to preserving the craftsmanship of Hong Kong-style milk tea making technique. Since 2013, the company and the brand have been organising the annual Hong Kong Milk Tea Day and various training programmes to promote the Hong Kong-style milk tea drinking culture and making techniques. To date, FCHK has trained over 125 professional Hong Kong-style milk tea masters.‘

The Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards are one of seven Stevie® Awards competitions, which is organised by the Stevie® Awards organization in suburban Washington, D.C., U.S.A. It is open to all organisations and individuals in the 22 nations in the Asia-Pacific.

FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited

FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited (FCHK), a subsidiary of Royal FrieslandCampina, has maintained a long presence in Hong Kong since 1938. In the past 80 years, FCHK has been providing high quality and nutritious dairy products including FRISO® mother, infant and toddler milk formula, DUTCH LADY® dairy based beverages, OPTIMEL® adult nutrition formula and dairy products including BLACK & WHITE® and LONGEVITY®, nourishing the lives of Hong Kong people across all ages. FCHK has developed a wide network in both retail and business channels with our products being available at key chain drug stores, supermarkets and open trade, as well as being the supplier-of-choice to top tier food chains, teashops, restaurants and hotels. Currently, our business covers Hong Kong and Macau.

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Every day FrieslandCampina provides millions of consumers all over the world with food that is rich in valuable nutrients. FrieslandCampina is one of the world’s largest dairy companies, manufacturing and providing a variety of dairy products which serve as raw materials and semi-manufactured goods for global infant and toddler products, the food and beverage as well as medical industries. FrieslandCampina has offices in 34 countries and employs a total of about 23,000 people. FrieslandCampina’s products find their way to more than 100 countries. The Company’s central office is in Amersfoort.

The Company is fully owned by Zuivelcoöperatie FrieslandCampina U.A, with about 19,000 member dairy farmers in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium, one of the world’s largest dairy cooperatives. For more information please visit: www.frieslandcampina.com.

About Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards

The Stevie® Awards are the world’s premier business awards. They were created in 2002 to honour and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organisations and working professionals worldwide. In short order the Stevie® has become one of the world’s most coveted prizes. There are seven Stevie® Awards programs, including The Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards which are opened to all organizations in the 22 nations of the Asia-Pacific region. Stevie® Award judges include many of the world’s most respected executives, entrepreneurs, innovators, and business educators.

For more information:

FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited

Corporate Affairs

Natalie Yuen

T: +852 60533950 / 28593720

E: Natalie.Yuen@frieslandcampina.com

www.frieslandcampina.com