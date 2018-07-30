Gillette’s new commercial with Neymar came up with a clever way to take advantage of his most controversial trait

- source
- Gillette
- Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, whose habit of diving and over-the-top reactions to fouls drew harsh criticism during the World Cup, admitted to “exaggerating contact” in a recent ad campaign for Gillette.
- However, he also hit back at his critics by pointing out how often he gets fouled while playing.
- He addressed other criticisms of his behavior and admitted that he “crumbled” during the World Cup.
- Still, he vowed that he has taken the criticism to heart and that he is a “new man.”