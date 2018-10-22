The 19 best outfits Jess Day wore on ‘New Girl’

caption Jess has an now-iconic wardrobe. source FOX

On the hit show “New Girl,” Zooey Deschanel’s character, Jessica Day, is known for two things: her relatably awkward personality, and her adorably quirky wardrobe. Her outfits are basically an extension of her personality, meaning she’s always wearing something unapologetically feminine and sweet, with something unique thrown into the mix.

Fans of the show tuned in each week, looking forward to seeing what Jess was wearing just as much as they were looking forward to seeing what kind of new mess she was going to get herself into that episode. Jessica Day ended up becoming a slightly unexpected fashion icon of sorts.

Below are a few of the best looks she donned throughout the entirety of the show:

When she wore this perfect version of her classic combo.

caption This outfit is classic Jessica Day. source FOX

This is a great example of a classic Jess Day outfit: a cute patterned skirt and a top with feminine details. The ruffled top with the polka dots is fun and quirky.

When she stepped out of her comfort zone and got really dressed up.

caption Jess amped it up, but was still true to herself. source FOX

Jess was known for wearing girly dresses and lots of color, but not for wearing anything tight or “sexy.” This black lace dress was one of the few times she really went all out, and she looked fantastic – the pops of color in the shoes and necklace kept her true to her character.

When she looked nautical (and comfortable) in this striped romper.

caption Jess keeps it casual in this romper. source FOX

Jess wasn’t exactly known for being laid-back, but this white and black striped romper made her appear that way… at least for a few scenes. It’s simple but still adorable.

When she went for business-casual and rocked it.

caption Jess knows how to have fun with business casual. source FOX

One of the things Jess was great at was taking business-casual to a more fun level. This look is a great example: the knotted top makes it more cute than boring, but it still looks professional.

When she pulled off two striped patterns like a pro.

caption Jess knows how to rock stripes. source FOX

If Jess wasn’t wearing a dress or a skirt, she was usually wearing shorts with tights. Here, she pulls off two different kinds of striped patterns perfectly, which is something only she could do.

When she channeled some retro vibes in this purple dress.

caption Jess knows how to bring retro fashion into the modern day. source FOX

Another thing Jess was known for, when it came to fashion, was sometimes going for a slightly retro look. This dress is only one example of that: with her hairstyle, it gives off kind of a ’60s vibe, and it’s definitely working. ‘

When she made us all want to go out and buy a velvet dress.

caption Jess’s velvet dress is perfect for Thanksgiving. source FOX

During this Thanksgiving episode, Jess took a super feminine burgundy velvet dress and made it look sophisticated and cool.

When she made you want to dress like a teacher.

caption Jess looks polished when she’s at work. source FOX

Jess was an elementary school teacher, so, obviously, she dressed like a stereotypical teacher would. This particular outfit stood out because it’s classic, polished, and trendy.

When she rocked this blue halter dress at a dating convention.

caption Jess puts her own twist on formal wear. source FOX

Even her formal looks were a little bit more quirky and on the more casual side. Take this blue halter dress, for instance. Jess wore it to a dating convention, and made it her own with the large black belt.

When she looked very Zooey Deschanel-esque in this red dress.

caption Sometimes Jess and Deschanel have the same style. source FOX

One of the funny things about Jess’ style was that it was extremely similar to Deschanel’s. This simple A-line dress with a thin black belt is one dress that looked like something Deschanel would wear to an event.

When she really made the preppy look work.

caption Jess does the preppy look well. source FOX

Jess used feminine patterns to make preppy outfits a little more fun, which is what she did here with this black skirt and layered top look.

When she stunned in this little purple dress.

caption Jess even puts her own touch on formal outfits. source FOX

It wasn’t often we got to see Jess in a formal look, but she always made them work. This ruffled one-shoulder purple dress mixed her signature quirky flair with something a little more dressed up.

When she made all of your plaid coat dreams come true.

caption This coat is great all around. source FOX

This blue and red plaid coat is probably one of the best things Jess wore through the whole show. Seriously. It makes you want to buy one of your own.

When she also made all of your navy coat dreams come true.

caption Jess has great coats too. source FOX

Clearly, Jess’ coats were just as good as her outfits. This navy blue coat with gold buttons was classic Jess Day style, but also just really, really great.

When she rocked an apron like a serious chef.

caption Even Jess’ aprons were fashionable. source FOX

One funny thing about Jess was that she was always wearing an apron in the kitchen. This turkey-covered apron is the cutest one she donned.

When she looked adorable even as she was giving herself food poisoning.

caption Who knew that boots went with denim overalls? source FOX

Jess rocked this unexpected outfit: overalls with knee-high boots and a chic navy coat.

Whenever she went to sleep in her classic Jess Day pajamas.

caption Jess loves a good pajama set. source FOX

There were tons of shots of Jess lounging in her PJs, and they were always very adorable. This blue plaid matching set is only one of many.

When she kind of looked like a grandma, but a really stylish grandma.

caption Jess can pull off any color combination. source FOX

A lot of her looks had a kind of innocence to them – like this mint and yellow combo. It doesn’t seem like it would work, but it works on Jess.

When she made you want to buy your own houndstooth jacket.

caption This houndstooth jacket is the perfect mix of color and pattern. source FOX

Jess really knew what she was doing when it came to coats, which is evident in this houndstooth jacket that stands out thanks to the bright red front.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.