New Guided Art Tour for Singapore’s First Outdoor Art Gallery, the Gelam Gallery

A free guided heritage and art tour for Gelam Gallery conducted by Monster Day Tours will be available to locals and tourists for sign up in the weekends of September and October 2019. The tour will bring you on a walk through Kampong Gelam to soak in the rich culture and history of the place and also experience an exclusive guided tour of the Gelam Gallery.





Gelam Gallery





The Gelam Gallery made its debut last month at the back lanes of Kampong Gelam (also known as Kampong Glam) featuring an international eclectic mix of artists’ art pieces from Singapore, Malaysia, China, Myanmar, France and UK from professionals to graduates from LaSALLE College of the Arts, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts and also some self-taught artists from various professional backgrounds.

Located along two Muscat Streets, the back lanes were converted from a dirty bin storage area to a cool outdoor gallery for both locals and tourists.

A project spearheaded by Color Inc Pte Ltd, supported by the Singapore Tourism Board and One Kampong Gelam, the gallery features artworks of 30 artists, a mixture of contemporary art as well as art pieces which reflects the culture and heritage of the precinct and the artists’ reflection on the present, past and future. There will be framed artworks complimented by huge murals and graffiti. Each art piece will come with a description of the artwork and also the background of the artist.

To sign up for the free heritage and art walk, please click on the link

https://www.eventbrite.sg/e/kampong-glam-heritage-gelam-gallery-art-walk-registration-70100551637

In addition, a Gelam Gallery contest will be held where members of the public are invited to vote for their favourite walls. The top 3 artists with the highest vote will be awarded cash prizes and the participants in the voting contest will be automatically entered into a lucky draw where a surprise will await the lucky winners.

To vote for your favourite wall, https://www.theadmin.sg/gelam-gallery

Visitor Information:

The entrance to the Gelam Gallery is located at the two Muscat Street, perpendicular to Baghdad Street, Singapore. For more information, please visit www.theadmin.sg or #gelamgallery on Instagram.

Entrance is free.



