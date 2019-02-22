A new ‘Harry Potter’ roller coaster is coming to Universal Orlando, and you’ll get to fly with Hagrid on a motorbike

caption Hagrid will be at the center of a new ride at Universal Orlando this summer. source Universal Orlando

A new coaster is coming to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort in Florida.

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure will open on June 13, 2019.

The ride will allow fans to fly with Hagrid in motorbike-like cars.

We finally know more about the new coaster coming to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter this year and it will revolve around Hagrid.

Thursday, Universal Orlando Resort announced Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure will open at Hogsmeade in Universal’s Islands of Adventure on June 13, 2019.

caption Here’s the first image Universal Orlando Resorts released for its new ride. source Universal Orlando Resorts

According to a release received by INSIDER, the ride will allow guests to fly with Hagrid on “a thrilling roller coaster ride that plunges into the path of some of the wizarding world’s rarest magical creatures.”

The attraction will replace Universal’s previous Dragon Challenge, which closed in fall 2017.

When INSIDER visited the park last summer, construction for the ride was underway. Our best guess is that Hagrid will be taking guests through the Forbidden Forest. Author J.K. Rowling has said her favorite chapter in the books involves the forest.

There’s no other information out yet, but INSIDER was invited to an event next month where we’re expecting to learn more details about the upcoming attraction.