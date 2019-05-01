New ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ season 3 trailer shows how June is going to destroy Gilead from the inside

- source
- Hulu released a new trailer for season three of “The Handmaid’s Tale” during its Upfronts presentation Wednesday morning and it showcases June’s fight to take down Gilead.
- When we last saw June (played by Elisabeth Moss), she gave up a potential life of freedom in Canada to stay behind in the totalitarian society that was once known as the US.
- Not only does she hope to get back her daughter, who was given to another family to raise, but she’s also fighting for the remaining oppressed handmaids, a group of fertile women who are forced to bear children in this dark future.
- Surprisingly, it looks like she’ll team up with her former enemy, Serena (Yvonne Strahovski), to further her fight.
- Season three of “The Handmaid’s Tale” will be available to stream on Hulu Wednesday, June 5. It’s an adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s book of the same name. You can watch the new trailer below.
