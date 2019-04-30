New Heavy Duty Actuator from Southco Combines Reliable Actuation with Modern Design

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 30 April 2019 – Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology has recently expanded on its successful line of mechanical actuators with a new version that combines reliable actuation with modern design. Constructed of high-strength, corrosion-resistant materials, the AC-11 Actuator features an ergonomic pull handle that is ideal for remotely actuating a latch in heavy duty equipment applications.









The AC-11 Actuator features an oval bezel that complements modern industrial styling and a flush mount design that minimizes protrusion. The pull handle can be easily actuated with a gloved hand, providing remote actuation of a latch in challenging environments. Available in both locking and non-locking versions, the AC-11 provides direct, single or multipoint actuation of a connected latch. When combined with Southco R4 Rotary Latches and AC Cables, AC Actuators create a complete Rotary Latching System that provides secure, reliable remote latching for interior and exterior applications.





Product Manager Cindy Bart adds, “Southco’s AC-11 Actuator is well-suited to applications such as off-highway vehicles and industrial equipment with modern aesthetics. The rounded edge provides a sleek look that complements applications where both heavy duty operation and style are critical, while providing dependable remote actuation of a connected latch”.





Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in product design. For over 70 years, Southco has helped the world’s most recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.





