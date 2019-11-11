New Heritage & Art Trail @ Katong Joo Chiat

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 11 November 2019 – As part of the Singapore Tourism Board’s initiative on celebrating Art and Heritage in Singapore, several art related activities will be launched on 16 November 2019.









Over at Katong Joo Chiat, a new arts & heritage trail will be launched in mid-November 2019. This self-guided trail organized by Colorinc Pte Ltd with the support of Singapore Tourism Board, will feature new wall murals that shows the history of this precinct from extinct turtles to kiddies playing in floods as well as architecture unique to this area in Singapore, all in an effort to tell the story in a more engaging way.

There will be art workshops and offers from the various restaurants, retail shops and cafes. Simply flash the trail map and enjoy the offers available. To check out the list of workshops and offers available or to download the map, please visit https://www.theadmin.sg/katong-joochiat-art-circuit

This initiative is also supported by Singtel Dash, an all-in-one mobile wallet to make safe and easy payments wherever you go — be it in-store or online, locally or globally. Download Dash from Apple App Store or Google Play Store to shop, dine, commute and send money with your mobile phone.

For more information on Dash, please visit www.dash.com.sg

Visitor Information:

Katong Joo Chiat, Singpore. Suggested start point at the junction of East Coast Road and Joo Chiat Road.

