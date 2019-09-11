The 5 new hotels around the world with the most incredible design, according to experts

caption The entrance to the Dream suite at the Other Place hotel in Guilin Litopia, China. source Chao Zhang

Dezeen is an architecture and design website that is celebrating current design innovations around the world through its second annual Dezeen Awards.

This year, 53 projects were announced to be on the Dezeen Awards interiors shortlist, which was culled from the original 259 projects included on the longlist. The winner will be announced in October.

Business Insider compiled the list of featured hotels that made the interiors shortlist.

From jungle bungalows in Tulum to converted bridge houses in Amsterdam, the second annual Dezeen Awards are recognizing innovative interior design worldwide.

With over 4,500 project entries from 87 different countries, 75 leading figures in architecture and design are judging the projects to determine the best of the year. Judges are assessing each project based on 3 criteria: beauty, innovation, and benefit.

In July, a longlist featuring 259 projects was released. In the first week of September, a shortlist reduced to 53 projects was released. The winner will be announced in October.

Presented below, in order of price point, are the five hotels featured on this year’s shortlist. Almost all fall under $200 per night.

1. ℃ (Do-C) Gotanda is a modern capsule hotel in Tokyo featuring minimal interiors and a rough, industrial look.

caption Sleeping capsules at ℃ (Do-C) Gotanda. source Dezeen.com

Location: Tokyo, Japan

Prices: Start at $45 per night

This capsule hotel, located in a Tokyo red-light district, was redesigned and completed by Jo Nagasaka/Schemata Architects in 2018. Previously, it was also a capsule hotel; the renovation solely provided fresh interiors.

A public bath in the basement was transformed into showers and a sauna. Existing interior finishes were stripped and reconstructed to provide for a more unfinished look.

caption Public showers in the basement of the hotel. source Dezeen.com

The capsule sleeping pods, the hotel’s sole accommodation, are big enough to comfortably fit a twin sized mattress.

caption The main set of sleeping pods. source Dezeen.com

Guests can book accommodation for as little as an hour.

caption The basement showers in use. source Dezeen.com

According to Dezeen, this hotel made it onto the shortlist because of its simple but effective interiors overhaul.

caption The hotel entrance. source Dezeen.com

2. Jungle Keva Hotel is a hotel that describes itself as fusing the elements of its design with the nature that surrounds it.

caption The view from the bedroom. source César Béjar

Location: Tulum, Mexico

Prices: Start at $105 per night

Jungle Keva is a boutique hotel situated in the Mayan jungle.

It consists of five lodges, each of which boasts a mezzanine, terrace, and an indoor-outdoor bathroom.

caption The indoor-outdoor bathroom at Jungle Keva. source César Béjar

The hotel was designed by Jaque Studio with the local greenery in mind, keeping 70% of the original vegetation by constructing lodges amongst pre-existing clusters of trees.

caption The terrace view from one of the lodges. source César Béjar

Palm leaf-lined ceilings and natural wooden finishes allow the lodges to blend in with their surroundings.

caption An open floor plan emphasizes the jungle beyond the bungalow. source César Béjar

The hotel has been recognized for its environmentally minded approach to design.

caption An inward facing view of the bedroom. source César Béjar

3. SWEETS hotel is a collection of 28 tiny bridge houses along Amsterdam canals that were reimagined as individual hotel suites.

caption An example of a SWEETS hotel bedroom. source Mirjam Bleeker

Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Prices: Start at $132 per night

The suites can accommodate two guests each.

The bridge houses once boarded Amsterdam’s many bridge keepers, but with a centralized bridge control system, the structures lost purpose.

caption One of the former bridge houses, now a hotel suite. source Mirjam Bleeker

In 2012, Space&Matter, a local architecture and design studio, proposed redesigning them as guest suites in the spirit of experiential travel.

caption A peak inside one of the suites. source Mirjam Bleeker

They have been working on the project ever since, with 15 of the 28 bridge houses currently accepting reservations.

caption 2 people can stay in one of these bridge houses. source Mirjam Bleeker

The Dezeen Awards shortlist recognizes SWEETS hotel for “combining modern initiatives with industrial heritage.”

caption Another bedroom in a SWEETS hotel suite. source Mirjam Bleeker

4. Dream and Maze are two renovated accommodations within The Other Place, a boutique hotel in Guilin Litopia, China.

caption The bedroom in the Dream guest suite. source Chao Zhang

Location: Guilin Litopia, China

Prices: Start at $139 per night

The hotel has 10 different, dreamlike, themed guest rooms.

The renovation was spearheaded by Shenzhen-based Studio10. The design was inspired by the works of M.C. Escher, a graphic artist known for his mind-bending artwork of impossible constructions.

caption The design elements are meant to confuse. source Chao Zhang

The final design is meant to create a mysterious atmosphere and employ elements of optical illusion.

caption This is the Maze guest suite. source Chao Zhang

The 650 square foot rooms were completed in 2018. Each room relies on a pale pink and forest green monochromatic color scheme, on top of the unexpected architecture, to transport guests to an alternate reality.

caption False doorways and staircases in the Maze suite. source Chao Zhang

Dezeen included Dream and Maze on its shortlist because of its “serene and fresh environment … with the aim to distance spaces from busy, everyday life.”

caption The entrance to the Dream suite. source Chao Zhang

5. Radar Station is a cozy vacation rental home inside two prefabricated timber sheds erected in 1961 on the coast of Kent, England.

caption The living room at Radar Station, a one bedroom vacation rental in Dungeness, UK source Billy Bolton

Location: Dungeness, United Kingdom

Prices: Start at $1,098 per night

The timber sheds were redesigned by UK-based designer Johnson Naylor into a one-bedroom beach vacation rental home in 2018.

caption Looking into the home. source Billy Bolton

It maintains the exterior shed form, but the interiors were redesigned to be “gentle, natural and calm,” according to Dezeen.

caption The 1961 timber shed structure remains untouched. source Billy Bolton

The interiors reflect the landscape with a light color palette.

caption The bedroom in the rental home. source Billy Bolton

The living area features yellow as a pop of color, mirroring the color of indigenous flowers in the area.

caption The living and dining area of the rental home. source Billy Bolton

