Toyota finally redesigned the Sienna minivan, and it’ll tackle the Honda Odyssey and Chrysler Pacifica with a hybrid-only engine

caption A new all-hybrid era dawns for the Sienna minivan. source Toyota

The 2021 Toyota Sienna is all-new and comes with just a single powertrain option: a hybrid four-cylinder, making 243 horsepower and getting 33 mpg in combined city/highway driving.

All-wheel-drive is available.

The Sienna’s exterior has been significantly – some might say controversially – revamped.

Its interior is also crammed with options, including a vacuum and a fridge.

The new Sienna will take on the Honda Odyssey and the Chrysler Pacifica.

With no New York auto show, carmakers are revealing new vehicles online. Toyota has planned for a spate of announcements in Gotham, but the coronavirus pandemic forced a change. So in addition to a revived Venza SUV, we’re now – at long last – seeing the redesigned Sienna minivan.

The new Sienna has been eagerly anticipated by minivanistas for years now. I tested the outgoing generation several years ago, and even then it was a laggard relatively to its main competition, the Honda Odyssey and the Chrysler Pacifica. OK, the Sienna remained a stalwart family-hauler, and you weren’t going to be disappointed if you got one. But it had been around for a decade.

The new Sienna updates just about everything. And, controversially perhaps, replaces all powertrain options with a single choice: a gas-electric hybrid.

I own two Toyota hybrids, so I can say that this isn’t a bad move for Toyota – the carmaker’s hybrid tech is proven and superb. The move should also help Toyota meet future fuel-economy regulations, as the Sienna now yields 33 miles per gallon in combined city and highway driving.

Toyota didn’t provide pricing, but the outgoing Sienna starts at a little over $34,000. It should hit dealerships later this year.

Have a closer look at the new 2021 Toyota Sienna:

Toyota is launching the redesigned, all-new Sienna with five available trim levels. The third-generation is long overdue — the previous iteration of the minivan has been around for a decade.

caption The new 2021 Toyota Sienna. source Toyota

The second-generation Sienna wasn’t a looker. It was the very model of a versatile, workhorse, reliable family-hauling machine.

caption Toyota Sienna minivan. source Matthew DeBord/BI

It could also handle a staggering amount of gear. That’s FOUR kids’ worth of two-week sleep-away camp luggage. “Is that all you got?” the Sienna asked.

caption Toyota Sienna minivan. source Matthew DeBord/BI

The Sienna’s biggest rival is the superb Honda Odyssey. Honda rolled out a fifth-generation of the vehicle, putting it on sale in 2018 with updated, eye-catching styling.

caption 2019 Honda Odyssey. source Honda

Meanwhile, Chrysler also stayed in the picture with its Pacifica minivan, which replaced the popular Town & Country for the 2017 model year. Prior to the new Sienna, it was the only minivan with an available hybrid powertrain.

caption Chrysler Pacifica. source Matthew DeBord/BI

The 2021 Sienna has LE and XLE trims, with an upscaled Limited trim also on offer.

caption 2021 Toyota Sienna. source Toyota

Moving higher in the range, Toyota has introduced a snazzy Platinum option …

caption 2021 Toyota Sienna. source Toyota

… And an XSE trim, which showcases more aggressive styling and a sportier vibe.

caption 2021 Toyota Sienna. source Toyota

In the US, minivan sales have been losing out to SUVs, but Toyota still moved more than 70,000 Siennas in 2019. That, however, was down from about 110,500 in 2017 — so a revamp was urgent.

caption 2021 Toyota Sienna. source Toyota

The big news, of course, is that all Siennas will now be hybrid-only. A 243-horsepower, 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine is all you got. Toyota says it will yield 33 mpg in combined city/highway fuel economy. There is no plug-in capability.

caption 2021 Toyota Sienna. source Toyota

The transmission is a continuously-variable mill, which is pretty much a standard for Toyota hybrids. Two electric motors work in parallel with the gas engine.

According to Toyota, the “2021 Sienna is the only vehicle in its segment that combines a hybrid powertrain with AWD, and the system is available on all model grades,” adding that “Sienna uses a new kind of AWD called Electronic on-demand AWD.”

Detail? “Instead of a heavy AWD transfer case and space-robbing driveshaft to the rear wheels, this AWD system uses a separate independent electric motor to power the rear wheels the instant additional traction is needed and at all vehicle speeds,” the automaker said.

The New Sienna can also tow up to 3,500 lbs., if properly equipped. That isn’t SUV-grade, but it would do for a small trailer.

The blah, boxy Sienna of yore is gone. The new Sienna, much like other vehicles in the Toyota stable, has zoomed past Honda on the boldness front. The 2021 Sienna, for example, has about 95% more grille than the previous generation.

caption 2021 Toyota Sienna. source Toyota

This might strike some critics as a stretch, but Toyota said the front-end was drawn from the legendary Shinkansen bullet trains of Japan.

But the new Sienna was designed and will be built in the USA.

The whole concept of more stylish minivans is a paradox — these vehicles are basically rolling boxes — but when Honda took the plunge a few years ago, after some early grousing from loyalists, the notion of more flamboyant minivans took hold.

caption 2021 Toyota Sienna. source Toyota

The new Sienna has truly upped its game for the interior. The outgoing Sienna was designed for destruction, but now the insides are optimized for enjoyment.

caption 2021 Toyota Sienna. source Toyota

“Learning from today’s minivan customers that they do not want to feel like they are driving a bus, the design team took this to heart and thought carefully about how to combine the practical attributes of a minivan with the emotional desire for having a more personalized driving experience,” Toyota said.

The front cockpit is far more … cockpit-y than some minivan owners might be accustomed to. I’m on the fence, given that one of the best features of the Honda Odyssey I owned for about five years was a collapsible center console that made traveling from front seats to second-row quite easy.

Toyota said the new “Bridge Console” is an “innovative solution that is a departure from common minivan layouts.”

“The bridge is ergonomically positioned high between the driver and passenger for ease of use, and elegantly connects the instrument panel to the center armrest. This unique feature enables the driver to have a more stress-free and comfortable driving experience. The shifter and necessary functions are all within easy reach, along with cup holders, available wireless charger, and ample storage bins for smaller items. Beneath the bridge is a large open area for convenient storage of larger personal items such as a purse or bag.”

The new Sienna also has an upgraded infotainment-and-entertainment suite. There’s a nine-inch touchscreen interface, with assorted packages available, depending on trim level. Extra include premium audio and navigation, but Apple CarPlay and Android Auto can be had on the base trim.

Toyota said that “Super Long Slide second-row captain chairs slide 25 inches, providing unprecedented legroom and flexibility to maximize comfort, especially when used with the available ottoman feature.” Yes, the new Sienna can be equipped with footrests.

caption 2021 Toyota Sienna. source Toyota

It can also be equipped with a vacuum. And a refrigerator!

caption 2021 Toyota Sienna. source Toyota

The level of safety offered for the new Sienna is epic.

Toyota laid it all out: “Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection is designed to provide automatic braking capability should the driver not react in time in certain emergency situations.”

Blind spot monitors and rear cross-traffic alerts are standard on all of the new Sienna trim levels.

There are also 10 (yes, 10) airbags.

The driver and front passenger get an airbag. The driver’s knees get an airbag. There’s a passenger seat cushion airbag, front side airbags, airbags on the sides of the rear seats, plus curtain side airbags for all three rows.

And then added that the Sienna would have “Toyota’s Star Safety System includes Enhanced Vehicle Stability Control with Traction Control, Electronic Brake-force Distribution, Brake Assist, Anti-lock Braking System, and Smart Stop Technology.

Some buyers might balk at the hybrid-only, four-cylinder powertrain, but there’s no question that Toyota continues to take the admittedly waning minivan wars seriously. Among the Sienna, Odyssey, and Pacifica, there’s a new battle a-comin’.