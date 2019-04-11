Outrage over the cost of the life-saving drug insulin has drugmakers scrambling, but Congress and the public demand a price cut

caption A Type 1 diabetes patient holds up bottles of insulin. source Reuters/Lucy Nicholson

Insulin is a decades-old, lifesaving medicine. But prices have increased so much that many Americans with diabetes cannot afford it.

The outcry has heated up lately, including with multiple inquiries from lawmakers and hearings.

Healthcare companies have responded with new programs to ease costs for certain patients and certain products. But critics say drug companies should just lower prices.

Insulin is a decades-old, life-sustaining medicine.

And yet prices are so high that Americans with diabetes have been forced to take desperate measures, including rationing the drug.

This has been a problem for years. But the outcry has heated up lately, with lawmakers repeatedly – and increasingly forcefully – asking drug companies and other healthcare players at congressional hearings why insulin is so expensive.

“I don’t know how you people sleep at night,” Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Illinois told healthcare executives at a Wednesday congressional hearing about insulin prices. “Your days are numbered.”

Companies have been forced to respond. They have announced a variety of new programs aimed at limiting how much patients pay out of their own wallets.

These measures have attracted criticism as being “PR stunts,” though, because they apply only in specific circumstances, or for specific products. Six million Americans rely on insulin each day, according to the American Diabetes Association.

And none of the three big companies that make insulin have simply lowered prices.

There will be a lot of PR acrobatics about generic insulin. I’m not going to stop investigating how @LillyPad and other insulin makers keep raising prices on a decades old drug. — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) March 4, 2019

THE SOLUTION IS EASY. LOWER THE PRICE. $25. It's STUPIDLY EASY. I don't want a program. I don't want copay assistance, I don't want a coupon. I want to walk in to the pharmacy and get $25 insulin, like I can in Canada. #insulinHearing — Tracey at #DrupalCon (@BergFulton) April 10, 2019

New insulin programs announced lately include: