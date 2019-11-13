New platforms are splitting collectibles into tradable shares. Here are 10 examples, including cars, whisky, and watches.

caption Actors Ted Danson (L) and Sam Waterston place a bid during Christie’s Green Auction, on the 40th anniversary of Earth Day, in New York. source Reuters/Chip East

New services are splitting pricey collectibles into tradable shares, allowing investors to eke returns out of cars, watches and even Japanese whisky.

One service, Rally, began by splitting classic cars into 2,000 shares. It now offers shares of classic books, alcoholic beverages and sports memorabilia.

Masterworks sells the chance to “invest in blue-chip artwork,” according to its website. The service’s current listing is an 1881 painting by Claude Monet.

Investors have used stocks, bonds, options, and futures to grow their net worth for decades. A slew of new services is looking to add art, cars, wine, and books to that list of tradable assets.

Rally and Masterworks are two that split collectible assets into shares and sell them to traders. If the value of the asset changes, the shares’ value changes in kind. Through the aforementioned firms, everyday investors can participate in trades once reserved for the wealthy.

The business relies on the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act, a 2012 law that opened the door for companies to issue securities through crowdfunding instead of a major exchange. The offerings are regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, and both Rally and Masterworks work in partnership with brokerages reviewed by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

Here are 10 items sold or scheduled for sale through Rally and Masterworks, from a 1955 Porsche to a 2000 Banksy.

2002 Acura NSX-T

caption Acura’s two-seater, all aluminum NSX sports car, makes its North American debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show January 4, 2002. source Rally

Current market cap: $110,000

Share price: $55

Last sale price: $128,800 on March 9

Offering status: Trading window in review

Provider: Rally

‘Mona Lisa’ by Banksy

caption Christie’s Post-War and Contemporary Art sale, June 20, 2019 source Masterworks

Current market cap: $1,039,000

Share price: $20 ($1,000 minimum investment)

Last sale price: $938,000 on June 25

Offering status: Sold out

Provider: Masterworks

1910 Ty Cobb baseball card

source Rally

Current market cap: $39,000

Share price: $39

Last sale price: $37,776 on December 15

Offering status: Tradable

Provider: Rally

Rolex GMT Master II ‘Pepsi Jubilee’

source Rally

Current market cap: $17,800

Share price: $8.90

Last sale price: $18,199 on August 13

Offering status: Funded, in lockup

Provider: Rally

1971 Muhammad Ali ‘Fight of the Century’ contract

source Rally

Current market cap: $31,000

Share price: $15.50

Last sale price (for comparable asset): $24,000 on May 12

Offering status: Initial offering to come

Provider: Rally

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (First Edition)

source Mirror

Current market cap: $72,000

Share price: $24

Last sale price: $101,562.50 on July 19

Offering status: Initial offering on November 15

Provider: Rally

‘Coup de vent’ by Claude Monet

caption Christie’s Impressionist and Modern Art sale, June 15, 2018 source Masterworks

Current market cap: $6,863,500

Share price: $20 ($25,000 minimum investment)

Last sale price: $6,075,720 on July 19

Offering status: Available

Provider: Masterworks

Suntory Hibiki 35-Year-Old Arita Edition whisky

caption Bottles of Suntory Holdings single cask whisky are displayed at its Yamazaki Distillery in Shimamoto town, Osaka prefecture December 15, 2013. source Sophie Knight/Reuters

Current market cap: $38,500

Share price: $19.25

Last sale price: $39,999 on August 26

Offering status: Initial offering to come

Provider: Rally

1955 Porsche 356 Speedster

source Rally

Current market cap: $492,000

Share price: $246

Last sale price (for comparable asset): $479,000 on August 1

Offering status: Trading window in review

Provider: Rally

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak A-Series ‘Jumbo’

caption Royal Oak models are pictured on the Audemars Piguet stand at the SIHH watch fair in Geneva. source Thomson Reuters

Current market cap: $64,000

Share price: $32

Last sale price: $57,500 on October 29

Offering status: Initial offering to come

Provider: Rally

