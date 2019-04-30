The new iPhone may come with a faster charger that Apple usually charges extra for

source Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Apple may include an 18-watt charger that supports fast-charging with its next iPhones, according to a new report.

Apple currently includes a smaller 5-watt charger with the iPhone and sells the 18-watt charger separately.

Fast charging has been the standard on many Android flagship phones for years, and that might finally hold true for the iPhone as well.

The company may bundle an 18-watt charger that supports fast-charging technology with its next-generation iPhone, according to Japanese tech blog Mac Otakara, which cites supplier sources.

Apple’s iPhones have supported fast charging since the iPhone 8, but the company requires that you purchase an 18-watt charger separately to take advantage of that technology. If you want to upgrade from the 5-watt charger that comes in the box with Apple’s current iPhones, the company charges $29. Apple says that these larger 18-watt chargers can replenish 50% of the iPhone’s battery in 30 minutes.

Since Apple’s 18-watt charger includes a USB-C port, the next iPhone will also likely come with a USB-C to Lightning cable, reports Mac Otakara. That would represent an upgrade from the current iPhone charger, which use an older USB standard. It would also make it possible to plug the iPhone into modern MacBook laptops without requiring the purchase of an adapter or new charging cable.

Details regarding the type of chargers that will come in the box with Apple’s next iPhones have been unclear so far. While Bloomberg reported that Apple had tested an iPhone that’s compatible with USB-C input, well-known TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said it will use Apple’s Lightning standard.

Other new features expected on the next trio of iPhones include a triple-lens camera system for the higher-end models, reverse wireless charging, and a frosted glass design. Apple typically unveils its new iPhones in September.