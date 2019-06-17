It sounds like Apple may address one of the biggest drawbacks to its cheaper iPhone XR next year

caption iPhone XR. source Getty Images

Apple’s iPhone XR successor in 2020 might get an OLED screen, bringing it up to speed with Apple’s other flagship iPhones, as well as rivals from Samsung and Google.

That’s according to a new report from analyst Ming-Chi Quo.

OLED screens generally provide better contrast and display deeper blacks than LCDs, which is the type of display technology in the current iPhone XR.

Apple’s cheaper iPhone XR is already a fan favorite – it’s been well-received among reviewers and is the best-selling new iPhone model in the US according to Consumer Intelligence Research Partners. But it sounds like the entry-level iPhone coming in 2020 will address one of the biggest differences between the XR and Apple’s pricier phones: its screen.

Apple will outfit all of its new iPhones with an OLED screen in 2020 according to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He shared details regarding Apple’s 2020 iPhone lineup in a new note, as 9to5Mac reported on Monday.

The current version of the iPhone XR has an LCD screen, while the more expensive iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max have OLED screens. OLED screens generally offer better contrast and can produce noticeably deeper black levels than LCD displays – a characteristic that could be increasingly important now that a system-wide Dark Mode is coming to iOS this year.

That’s not to say the iPhone XR doesn’t have a high quality screen; most reviewers agree that the trade-off is certainly worth the iPhone XR’s cheaper price. But OLED screens are generally capable of displaying bolder and more vibrant colors compared to LCD panels. It would also help Apple keep up with the competition, considering affordable smartphones from rivals such Google and Samsung already boast OLED screens.

It’s one of the few key differences between the current iPhone XR, which has a 6.1-inch screen and starts at $750, and the iPhone XS, which has a 5.8-inch OLED display and begins at $1,000.

Of course, there are several other noteworthy discrepancies to take into account as well. For example, the iPhone XR comes in a wider range of bright colors and has a different finish than the glossy iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. It also only has one rear 12-megapixel camera, while its more premium siblings have both a wide-angle and telephoto lens. And it doesn’t come in a 512GB storage option like the iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max.

Still, the notion that Apple might add an OLED screen to its less expensive flagship phone could be a sign that the gap between the entry-level iPhone and its pricier counterparts is getting smaller. The drawback with this new model, however, would be its lack of 5G support compared to Apple’s other new iPhone models in 2020, according to Kuo’s report.

As for this year’s iPhones, the latest rumors and reports indicate Apple’s iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max successors will have a new triple-camera system, while the next-generation iPhone XR will get a double camera. There’s also a possibility that this year’s iPhone XR sequel will have an OLED screen, but reports have conflicted on this. While a report from Reuters citing South Korea’s Electronic Times suggested that all three new 2019 iPhones would have an OLED screen, Kuo has predicted that at least one model released this year will retain that LCD screen.

Apple typically unveils its new iPhones in September. An Apple representative did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.