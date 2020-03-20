New Jersey cops had to break up 2 weddings within one hour that violated the coronavirus rules against large gatherings

caption Not one of the weddings in question. source Andreas Rønningen/Unsplash

Police in New Jersey broke up two weddings within an hour of each other that flouted the new coronavirus rules limiting gatherings to fewer than 50 people in the state.

The Lakewood Police Department told local media outlets that officers broke up one wedding just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, and a second one just after 8 p.m.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, like many other governors across the country, issued new orders this week to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, urging residents to socially distance themselves.

Across the state, nine people have died after contracting the coronavirus, including four members of one family, and 742 people have tested positive.

The Lakewood Police Department told NJ.com the attendees and workers dispersed after officers arrived at the separate celebrations.

caption Empty roads are seen in New Jersey, United States on March 16, 2020. source Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Lakewood Scoop reported that one of the weddings drew a crowd of roughly 75 people, despite new rules from governors in the tri-state area banning gatherings larger than 50 people.

“The Lakewood Police Department takes the precautions set by Governor Murphy very seriously and will certainly do our part to protect those we serve by strictly enforcing his mitigation strategies over the next few weeks,” the department told the newspaper.

Governors in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut all implemented their new guidelines barring large public gatherings on March 16 at 8 p.m., limiting restaurants and bars to take-out only, and shutting down gyms, movie theaters, and casinos indefinitely.

caption Hoboken’s usually-busy Washington Street is seen empty in New Jersey, United States on March 16, 2020. source Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

On Thursday, Murphy went a step further and ordered all personal-care businesses closed, including barber shops, hair and nail salons, spas, and tattoo parlors.

So far, nine people in New Jersey have died after contracting the coronavirus, including four members of one family. At least 742 people have tested positive in the state as of Thursday evening.

Authorities across the country have had to ramp up new restrictions to combat the spread of the virus, but large gatherings have persisted nonetheless.

Images and videos were shared widely this week showing crowded US beaches, packed with spring breakers on vacation, seemingly unconcerned about the outbreak.

Nationwide, more than 14,600 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed, and 213 people have died from the disease.