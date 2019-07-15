The New Jersey Devils mascot got way too excited at a kid’s birthday party and shattered a window

- source
- The NJ Devil – the mascot for the New Jersey Devils hockey team – broke a window during a young boy’s birthday party over the weekend.
- It came after he participated in a parachute game with the kids. It’s not clear, exactly, why the mascot decided to run full speed at the glass.
- The boy’s dad said his son still had a great party.
It’s all fun and games until an NHL mascot shatters a window at your birthday party.
The NJ Devil – the mascot for the New Jersey Devils – broke a window during a young boy’s birthday party over the weekend when he got too enthusiastic while playing a parachute game.
When the game was finished, the mascot excitedly ran toward a window a little too hard, causing it to shatter.
Video footage shows all of the kids at the party staring in awe as the incident went horribly awry.
— Lawrence Chiu (@aznpimpmaster) July 14, 2019
It’s unclear why the mascot ran toward the floor-to-ceiling window.
Despite the broken window, the boy’s father said on Twitter that the party was still a hit. He told the Devils that his son “really did have a great bday.”
NJ was great it was accident my son really did have a great bday still. Sorry that a parent posted the video with explaining. Thanks NJDevil.
— Lawrence Chiu (@aznpimpmaster) July 14, 2019
The NJ Devil can be booked for 30-minute appearances at birthday parties for $250, according to the hockey team’s website, in case you’d like him to entertain your children, or help do some home demolition.
The booking includes a gift bag for the guest of honor, photo opportunities, and autographs.
