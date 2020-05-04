New Jersey governor warns residents ‘don’t be a knucklehead’ after the state opened state parks and golf courses

caption Liberty National Golf Course in New Jersey. source Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has a warning for residents as he opens state parks and golf courses: “Don’t be a knucklehead.”

Murphy made the warning in a new road sign campaign, in addition to his comments this weekend that he will be watching for “knucklehead” behavior to inform further openings.

He would be “the happiest guy in New Jersey, if not America” if the state is able to open its beaches by Memorial Day, Murphy said on Fox News Sunday.

“Compliance was very high” with social distancing and avoiding congregating this weekend, Murphy said.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is warning residents in a new road sign campaign: “Don’t be a knucklehead.”

State parks and golf courses reopened this weekend in New Jersey as the state evaluates how to reopen further.

Murphy said in a press conference that he’ll be watching for “knucklehead” behavior to inform his decisions on whether to open other parts of his state.

“ATTN KNUCKLEHEADS: KEEP A SAFE DISTANCE,” he said in a tweet.

“Compliance was very high in terms of social distancing and not congregating” over the weekend, Murphy said on Fox News Sunday. Cases in New Jersey are flattening, Murphy said, but the state is “not in the end zone yet.”

He said he’d be “the happiest guy in New Jersey, if not America” if New Jersey is able to open its beaches by Memorial Day.

New Jersey has been hit hard by the coronavirus, as the state is closely intertwined with New York, the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States. Protesters in the state have demanded New Jersey reopen.

“I wish they would do it virtually and safely,” Murphy said on Fox News Sunday. “My biggest issue is they were congregating without face masks.”