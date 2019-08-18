A New Jersey judge apologized after suggesting a woman sell her nude pictures to Playboy during a revenge porn case

source Shutterstock

Middlesex County Judge Alberto Rivas suggested a woman sell her explicit photos to Playboy while presiding over a dispute involving the girlfriend of a married man and the man’s wife.

The girlfriend sought to have explicit photos she had sent to her boyfriend returned, claiming the man’s wife had sent them to her workplace.

Rivas doubted the woman’s allegations, according to court papers, calling it an attempt to embarrass the man’s wife.

“The only person you should be sending naked pictures to are [sic] Hugh Hefner. He will pay you $100,000 for the use of them,” he said.

He later apologized, saying: “I let my feelings about the case influence my language, tone, and demeanor, all of which were inappropriate.”

A New Jersey judge apologized after suggesting that a woman should sell her nude photos to Playboy during a revenge porn case.

The comment came as Middlesex County Judge Alberto Rivas was presiding over a dispute involving the girlfriend of a married man and the man’s wife, NJ.com reported. The girlfriend sought to have explicit photos she had sent to her boyfriend returned, claiming the man’s wife had sent them to her workplace and feared she would share them on social media as a form of revenge porn.

Rivas doubted the woman’s allegations, according to court papers, calling it an attempt to embarrass the man’s wife.

“I will give you a piece of advice, J.V.,” the judge said, according to a court transcript, which only referred to those involved by their initials. “The only person you should be sending naked pictures to are [sic] Hugh Hefner. He will pay you $100,000 for the use of them.”

He later apologized for suggesting the woman sell her nude photos to Playboy’s Hugh Hefner, who died in 2017.

“I regret the comments I made during the proceeding,” Rivas said in a statement released by court officials. “I felt the court was being manipulated, but I let my feelings about the case influence my language, tone, and demeanor, all of which were inappropriate.”

Following the court appearance, a complaint was filed with the Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct over Rivas’ handling of the case.

Along with his apology, Rivas admitted to multiple violations in the Code of Judicial Conduct.

Aside from his Playboy suggestion, Rivas also called the husband a “knucklehead,” and said his wife should “divorce, and take half his pension.”

“If you three have not figured out that I’m here just dying to whack one of you, just dying to whack one of you, come back. Come back. Your mistake was coming into my courtroom,” he said to all three involved.

The Administrative Office of the Courts is holding a formal hearing over Rivas’ behavior, according to the New York Post.