A New Jersey man says he has eaten plain cheese pizza for dinner every night for the last 37 years

caption Slice ‘er up. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Mike Roman, a man from Hackensack, New Jersey, said he has eaten pizza for dinner every night for the last 37 years.

In addition to his daily cheese slice, the 41-year-old teacher said he also eats a peanut butter sandwich for lunch.

He said he’s healthy because “pizza has three of the four basic food groups.”

Mike Roman, who is from Hackensack, New Jersey, went on Tom La Vecchia’s “New Theory” podcast to discuss his dietary habit. We first saw the story when the North Jersey Record reported it.

Speaking to La Vecchia, whom he met at a pizza shop 10 years ago, 41-year-old Roman said his pizza habit started when he was a picky eater as a child.

When Roman was 4 years old, his mom gave up on trying to fight his eating habits and started letting him have pizza for dinner every night.

Nearly four decades later, his tastes haven’t deviated much, as he said he still eats plain cheese pizza for dinner every night.

“Every day I’m just as fascinated as the day before,” he said.

Roman said he never gets bored of pizza.

“I don’t know,” he said. “Dinner to me is nothing really that special.”

On the podcast, Roman said he doesn’t just have a standard dinner. The elementary school teacher said he also eats a peanut butter sandwich for lunch every day. Sometimes he also has pizza for lunch, too.

The 41-year old said he has lived in the same town, listened to the same music, watched the same movies and TV, and eaten the same food his whole life because he likes routine.

And Roman said he’s in perfectly good health, as “pizza has three of the four basic food groups.” Lest anyone forget that Congress called pizza a vegetable on a technicality in 2011 because “an eighth of a cup of tomato paste is credited with as much nutritional value as half a cup of vegetables,” per The Washington Post.

Although that’s not to say that pizza is entirely devoid of any nutritional value. Earlier this year, Chelsey Amer, a registered dietitian, told The Daily Meal that a slice of pizza is a more well-rounded breakfast than a bowl of cereal and milk.

But the US government’s dietary guidelines recommend adults try to make half their plate fruits and vegetables, so Roman could probably benefit from adding some toppings to his cheese pizza, or adding a salad on the side.

The New Jersey man isn’t the only person to get national attention for a repetitive diet. In 2016, Andrew Hawryluk ate the same order from Chipotle for 186 days straight. There’s also Theresa Rowley, who said she lived to be 104 by drinking a can of Diet Coke every day.

Sometimes, it pays to be a creature of habit.

Mike Roman declined to be interviewed for this story.

