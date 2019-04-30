A New Jersey mansion known as the ‘White House of Englewood’ is on the market for 75% off — here’s a look inside the Roaring Twenties estate just 5 miles from NYC

caption “The White House of Englewood” is on the market for $10 million. source The Michelle Pais Group Signature Realty NJ

One of New Jersey’s most expensive homes now is 75% off.

According to recent reporting from the New York Post, the 1920s home – once listed for $39 million – is back on the market with a sticker price of $10 million. The home experienced several price cuts over the past five years, previously lowered to $24 million, $17 million, and $12 million. Located in Englewood, New Jersey, the property is just five miles from Manhattan.

The eight-bedroom, 14-bath home sits on five acres of private property and includes a home theater and gym, along with several spiral staircases. The mansion is the latest on a long list of real-estate price cuts this year, including an empty LA hilltop plot and a Florida vacation home.

Business Insider’s Katie Warren previously reported people aren’t buying mansions in Greenwich, Connecticut, another wealthy ZIP code not far from Manhattan. Additional reporting from Warren shows that millennials, unlike baby boomers, are not interested in owning large homes.

Keep reading for a look at Gloria Crest Estate.

Known as the Gloria Crest Estate, the mansion is located in the East Hill neighborhood in Englewood, New Jersey. The town is in Bergen County, one of the richest areas in the state, and is conveniently only five miles from Manhattan — just across the Hudson River from Washington Heights and a 20-minute drive from Central Park.

The mansion — nicknamed the “White House of Englewood” sits on more than five acres of private property, which includes manicured lawns, orchards, well-groomed gardens, and a small lake.

The grounds are marked by an iron gate, which opens to reveal a circular driveway …

… that leads up to the massive home. Polish royalty commissioned the mansion in 1926. According to the New York Post, it has been rumored that Joseph Kennedy — President John F. Kennedy’s father — once purchased the home for actress Gloria Swanson.

Inside the mansion, the foyer is flanked by a double staircase. With marble pillars, gold gilding, and a crystal chandelier, the entryway nods to its roaring twenties origins.

The home includes several living rooms, including a sitting area with gray velvet couches and a modern coffee table.

caption The room as features a muted color scheme. source The Michelle Pais Group Signature Realty NJ

Each living room is decorated differently, including one with a lofted ceiling and a large stone fireplace …

caption The room provides a rustic feel with stone accents. source The Michelle Pais Group Signature Realty NJ

… and a classic gold-gilded room updated with animal-print chairs. The entire home totals 24,000 square feet.

caption The room includes two zebra-printed chairs next to two blue couches. source The Michelle Pais Group Signature Realty NJ

The mansion features eight bedrooms, including a three-room master suite.

caption The bedroom includes a spiral staircase. source The Michelle Pais Group Signature Realty NJ

Other bedrooms offer en suite seating …

… while others are decorated for young residents.

The home also includes nine full baths and five half-baths.

caption The master suite’s bathroom, complete with a marble tub. source The Michelle Pais Group Signature Realty NJ

Additional seating areas include small entertaining spaces, as well as the dining area.

The dining area is located off of the chef’s kitchen, which includes a floating island with bar-stool seating and a stained-glass ceiling.

Another living room is decorated with wooden accents.

The living room leads to the pool room …

… which is nearby the private bar.

The mansion also includes a home theater, along with a personal gym.

Outside, the mansion features an expansive deck …

… which leads to the estate’s infinity pool and hot tub.

The back patio also includes an outdoor sitting area, complete with a sofa and chair.

