A New Jersey mom bought a ‘creepy’ mermaid baby doll from Etsy for her 6-year-old daughter. It was filled with cocaine.

caption This doll was full of cocaine. source Facebook/Elizabeth Faidley

A New Jersey mom said in a viral Facebook post that she bought a mermaid baby doll for her daughter that arrived with “creepy eyes” and “weird skin.”

In an effort to fix up the $500 gift and convince her daughter to play with it, Elizabeth Faidley shipped the doll off to a doll hospital for some “cosmetic work.”

Weeks later, Faidley got a call from the police department. The doll was stuffed with cocaine.

“We try to get the best Christmas gift and accidentally buy a [merbaby] stuffed with cocaine and become embroiled in an international drug smuggling ring,” Faidley wrote.

A New Jersey mom has gone viral after regaling her Facebook audience with a story of how she discovered that the “creepy” doll she bought for her 6-year-old daughter was actually stuffed with cocaine.

Elizabeth Faidley said in a December 23 post that the incident happened in 2015, but that she reposts the bizarre tale each year. This year, the story racked up tens of thousands of shares and likes.

Faidley wrote that the incident began when her daughter Ellie begged for a “mermaid baby” for Christmas.

“Not just a mermaid, and not just a baby. A mermaid baby,” Faidley wrote.

It was a tall order, but Faidley finally found a handmade one on Etsy that appeared to be wearing some sort of veil. Faidley told the “TODAY” show she paid $500 for it.

But when the doll arrived, Faidley discovered that the doll had “creepy eyes” and that the “veil” was actually the doll’s “weird skin,” with blotches painted on top. The doll also came with a tuft of green hair, and a slightly pained facial expression.

Faidley said her daughter was not impressed with the gift.

“Ellie refuses to hold Pearl,” she said. “I am, of course, devastated by my failure and more determined than ever to remedy it.”

So Faidley shipped the doll off to a doll hospital run by some “very strict and serious Germans” for “cosmetic work.” She didn’t hear much else until she got a phone call from the Secaucus Police Department demanding she come to the precinct immediately.

“The Detective tells me that the Germans called the police down to the doll hospital that morning. When they removed Pearl’s head to repaint her offensive skin, they found 2 ounces of COCAINE. STUFFED IN HER HEAD,” Faidley wrote.

She said eventually the police realized the cocaine wasn’t hers, and that the doll would be “locked away in evidence awaiting an international drug trial.”

“Everything we do for our children,” Faidley wrote. “We try to get the best Christmas gift and accidentally buy a mermaby [sic] stuffed with cocaine and become embroiled in an international drug-smuggling ring.”