Somehow, some way, residents of a New Jersey town are trying to ban barking dogs

caption Woof. source Jeff Gritchen/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images

Dogs, they tend to bark.

People in Saddle River, New Jersey, have had enough of this phenomenon, The New York Times reports. They have taken specific issue with three dogs who bark a lot.

A town ordinance has been proposed to ban continuous barking for 20 minutes of time between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. and 15 continuous minutes of barking at all other times of the day.

If the proposed rules are not adhered to, the police will be called. But town officials say “no one is going to jail over a dog barking.”

The two families at the center of the dispute could not solve things on their own.

Some call it music to their ears. Others call it nails on a chalkboard. Most have resigned to it as an inevitable fact of nature. Dogs, they bark.

But some people in New Jersey have had enough. The dispute, per The New York Times, centers around three dogs – two German shepherds and a Belgian shepherd – who currently resides in a 20,00-square foot mansion once owned by Russell Simmons.

A war is raging between the Focazio family and the Mone family over the dogs. In the last year, the Mone family called the police more than 12 times on the Focazios, the dog-owning family.

One citation from May 2018 alleged that the animals “caused frequent or long continued loud and raucous noises so as to disturb the comfort or repose of any person in the vicinity.”

Now, they’re escalating things.

Soon, the Saddle River town council will decide on an ordinance proposal that seeks to ban barking, howling, yelping, or any other sound a dog might make.

The proposal seeks to continuous barking for 20 minutes of time between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. and 15 continuous minutes of barking at all other times of the day. If the restriction is broken, people could face penalties between $100 to $1,000. And if the proposed rules are not adhered to, the police will be called.

Jerry Giaimis, the borough administrator, reassured The New York Times that “no one is going to jail over a dog barking.”

One member of the Mone family, who declined to be identified “to ward against abuse or online trolling from dog lovers,” said their complaints are misunderstood.

“It’s a quality-of-life thing,” they said. “Nobody gets it unless you live it.”

Woof.