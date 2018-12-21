A high school wrestler was forced to cut off his dreadlocks before a match, and people say it’s discrimination

caption Buena Regional High School wrestler Andrew Johnson getting his hair cut. source SNJ Today

Buena Regional High School wrestler Andrew Johnson was told to decide between forfeiting a match and cutting off his dreadlocks during a meet in New Jersey on Wednesday.

He chose to cut off his dreadlocks and ended up winning his match.

But he looked visibly upset as his hair was cut, and people are saying he was discriminated against.

A referee forced a high school wrestler to choose between forfeiting his match or cutting off his dreadlocks at a meet in New Jersey on Wednesday, and people are calling the incident discrimination.

Buena Regional High School wrestler Andrew Johnson was told by official Alan Maloney that he couldn’t wear a hair cover during the meet at Oakcrest High School. Maloney said Johnson needed to either cut his hair or forfeit before his 120 pound match, according to SNJ Today.

In video of the incident, Johnson looked visibly upset as an athletic trainer cuts off his dreadlocks. Johnson had to use injury time for the haircut and almost ran out of time wrestling his competitor during the match.

But Johnson, a junior, won the match in overtime, leading Buena to a season-opening victory, SNJ Today reported.

His haircut, however, sparked outrage online as people called it discrimination and said that Johnson was targeted because he is black. Some people called out the coaches for allowing the incident to happen in the first place.

Sometimes the team needs to step up for the individual Starting with the @brhschiefs Coach by not allowing Andrew to be discriminated/humiliated. Take the forfeit and give that ref the finger! That ref needs to turn in his shirt & whistle permanently. https://t.co/6XnBO07D78 — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) December 21, 2018

The framing of this story is problematic. This isn’t overcoming adversity, but a person of color having to succeed in the face of prejudice. https://t.co/nKDwnVfi5D — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) December 21, 2018

Fam look at how dejected this kid is after having to sacrifice his personal identity for NO reason. I’m so angry right now. pic.twitter.com/nWQsOv4Nl6 — A West (@ayyy_west) December 21, 2018

Team player? No Mike, this is pure racism, and for all the adults and the coach not to step up to his defense is shameful! pic.twitter.com/bFBhpzDfDf — Delare B. (@Bess_Buy) December 21, 2018

1) This is disgusting and sad

2) There’s no reason this should have happened.

3) When Andrew cut his hair, his teammates should have done the same thing in solidarity

4) That ref MUST be fired https://t.co/Bg44ZioUFR — Jamilah Lemieux???? (@JamilahLemieux) December 21, 2018

Team player? No Mike, this is pure racism, and for all the adults and the coach not to step up to his defense is shameful! pic.twitter.com/bFBhpzDfDf — Delare B. (@Bess_Buy) December 21, 2018

Does anyone know the full name of Andrew Johnson’s school? Yes, to referee pressure. Absolutely. But I want to explore the school officials on-site, mainly the coaches, that allowed this to happen to a minor. — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 21, 2018

Activists including Shawn King and Bernice King also spoke out against the incident.

Andrew Johnson’s teammates and coaches protesting on his behalf would have been a true reflection of “team” and dignity, @MikeFrankelSNJ. Please discontinue framing this as a “good” story. It’s actually a reflection of bias and acquiescence to bias. https://t.co/6wXkuFTCVP — Be A King (@BerniceKing) December 21, 2018

Disgusting and heartbreaking. A referee known for his racism, Alan Maloney (google him), made high school wrestler Andrew Johnson cut off his dreads or lose the match. They were covered and gave him no advantage. So he cut them off. He won the match. Never should’ve been allowed. pic.twitter.com/ChMXPBzHPk — Shaun King (@shaunking) December 21, 2018

According to New Jersey high school wrestling rules, legal hair covers should be presented at weigh-ins and checked for grooming.

The National Federation of State High School Associations says wrestlers have to wear a legal hair cover if his or her hair extends past the earlobes, the Courier Post reported.

Johnson was wearing a cap for the match, but it wasn’t attached to his headgear, which became a rule within the last couple of seasons.

“The interpretation of the rule was applied correctly,” Ron Roberts, a wrestling official of more than 20 years told the Courier Post. “The kid had to have legal head cover by rule or he’s got to cut his hair.”

Read more: French super club Paris Saint-Germain admits young footballers were racially profiled to limit the number of black players

INSIDER has reached out to Buena’s athletic department and the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association for more information.

This isn’t the first time Maloney has faced race-related problems.

In 2016, the wrestling official used a racist slur toward another referee in an argument over homemade wine at a private gathering with other officials, according to The Courier Post.

Maloney poked referee Preston Hamilton in the chest and used the N-word as they argued. In response, Hamilton slammed Maloney to the ground.

Maloney said at the time that he did not remember making such comments, but agreed to participate in sensitivity training and an alcohol awareness program.