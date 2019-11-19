15 popular jobs that didn’t even exist 20 years ago

caption While being an influencer isn’t the most traditional career, some earn thousands of dollars per post. source Kosim Shukurov/Shutterstock

The internet as we know it changed the jobscape significantly.

While jobs like app developers or social media managers didn’t exist 20 years ago, they’ve become extremely lucrative.

The legalization of marijuana has also given way to a host of new jobs.

Technology is constantly changing the way we work, live, and play – emphasis on “work.” While technology has rendered many jobs people had back in the ’90s obsolete, it also created a host of new positions that never before existed.

From making a living off selling artisanal candles on Etsy to managing social media, the career options available today are nothing like they were 20 years ago.

Keep scrolling to learn about 15 popular jobs in 2019 that weren’t even conceivable 20 years ago.

Apps weren’t invented until the late 2000s, so app developers weren’t a thing yet.

caption Hit show “Silicon Valley” is all about the tech industry. source HBO

In 2019, there are apps for everything. At Insider, we’ve rounded up the best travel apps to make your life easier, the most helpful apps you should use every day, and apps that will help you save money – among many others.

All of these apps (short for applications) require developers who saw a need, thought of an idea, and made it a reality. And since we use apps every single day, the industry is huge. According to Statista, in 2018 the global app revenue hit an estimated $365.2 billion USD.

In the same vein, tech-y jobs like web analyst, SEO specialist, and coder, all didn’t exist.

While drones have been around for a while, commercial companies like Amazon have only started using drones in the past five years. Those drones need operators.

caption Drones carry bags in a recent Dolce & Gabbana fashion show. source REUTERS/Tony Gentile

In addition to delivering packages for PrimeAir, the film industry is increasingly taking advantage of the unique shots a drone can get. To start making money off your drone, you’ll need to pass the Aeronautical Knowledge Test, obtain a Remote Pilot Certificate, and pass a background check.

Content moderators weren’t around in ’99, because there wasn’t any content to moderate.

caption Content moderators can work from anywhere. source kolt_duo/Shutterstock

Content moderators are people who are hired to sift through the things that get uploaded to sites like Facebook or YouTube by users, and make sure that they’re compliant with the terms of the site. They also weed through items that have been flagged as inappropriate.

While the internet can be a great place for people to share their artwork, speak their mind, and connect with people across the globe, it takes content moderators to make sure that its various platforms remain a safe and pleasant place to spend time.

It may seem like everyone has a podcast these days — it’s the next step in radio — but the first podcast wasn’t shared until 2003.

caption President Barack Obama speaks with Marc Maron in Maron’s garage for an episode of the “WTF” podcast. source Pete Souza/White House

Podcasts are basically radio shows on your phone that can be about literally anything, from true crime to McDonalds’ Szechuan sauce.

Podcast hosts make money by reading ads during their episodes, going on tour and recording for live audiences, or using crowdfunding website Patreon (where fans can pay small amounts of money in exchange for bonus content or special perks).

The marijuana industry is growing quickly — and the many dispensaries popping up need employees.

caption Budtenders help customers pick the marijuana strain that best fits what they’re looking for. source David Ramos/Getty

Now that recreational marijuana use is legal in eleven states and the District of Columbia, and its medical use accepted in 33 states, weed aficionados have wasted no time putting their knowledge towards a paycheck by opening dispensaries and farms, or by becoming “budtenders.”

CNN says that the emerging industry is poised to make around $11 billion in 2018, and $21 billion in 2021.

3D printers don’t operate themselves — they need technicians. 3D printing is expected to be a 21-billion dollar industry by 2020.

caption Observing a 3D printer at work. source Peter MacDiarmid/Getty Images

Everything can be 3D printed these days – even complete houses. The industry is growing, and expected to hit $35.6 by 2024.

According to Engineering 360, a technician is “involved in all stages of the manufacturing process, from file prep to packing and shipping; there is also responsibility for printer maintenance.”

While being an influencer isn’t the most traditional career, some earn thousands of dollars per post on apps that weren’t even around until this past decade.

Bella Thorne, an actress/singer/influencer, shared that she can make up to $65,000 per post on Instagram.

Influencers can get money, as well as free clothes and vacations, by plugging certain places or products on their social media accounts – as long as they have enough followers.

Social media has become such a huge part of our lives that companies now need to employ social media managers to control a brand’s various social media accounts.

caption A brand’s Twitter account could make or break them. source Sattalat phukkum/Shutterstock

Social media strategies can make or break brands – take a look at Wendy’s Twitter account, or KFC’s, to see how solid social media can increase engagement and sales.

And whether a brand’s social media is good or not depends on its social media manager, whose job it is to represent a company online by curating its social media platforms, be it Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

Sustainability managers are in charge of making sure an office or company is doing its very best to protect the environment and engage in sustainable practices — something that has only become popular relatively recently.

caption Recycling is an important part of sustainability. source one photo/Shutterstock

Being green, or environmentally conscious, is a huge deal for businesses today. And according to Chegg, sustainability managers “are responsible for ensuring that their company does all it can for the environment, at the best price for the organization.” This role can vary from figuring out ways to conserve energy to introducing a new recycling program.

A Chief Listening Officer’s job is to listen to what customers and employees are saying about a company, in the office, and on social media.

caption A Chief Listening Officer’s job is to gauge how employees and customers feel about a brand or company. source Francisco Osorio/flickr

Chief listening officer might not sound like a real job, but it most certainly is. According to Chegg, chief listening officers focus “on blogs, Pinterest, Twitter, Facebook, and beyond. [They] keep track of all forms of social media to see what the buzz is about your company … then pass on complaints, product ideas, or tips from customers to the various departments within your organization.”

In addition to monitoring social media, a chief listening officer also listens to what’s being said within a company, keeping tabs on employees’ workplace satisfaction.

Uber is a staple in most people’s daily lives and employs millions of drivers. But Uber wasn’t even around until 2009.

caption The Uber logo in the windshield of a car. source Robert Galbraith/Reuters

Uber’s revenue in 2018 came to $11.3 billion, even though it’s competing with many other ride-sharing apps like Lyft or Via.

Ride-sharing apps are huge in the “gig economy,” employing millions of drivers around the world (Uber co-founder Garrett Camp said in 2017 that Uber alone employs around 2 million drivers).

The field of genetics is rapidly expanding, creating the need for genetic counselors: someone who can help parents-to-be understand what their genes mean for their baby.

caption Parents want to be as informed as they can be. source Syda Productions/Shutterstock

We learn more about genetics and genetic disorders every day – so the demand for genetic counselors is high. Genetic counseling, according to the National Society “is a process to evaluate and understand a family’s risk of an inherited medical condition.”

Essentially, when a person is planning on having a child, a genetic counselor is able to determine what genetic conditions the baby is likely (or unlikely) to inherit. This is useful for identifying the chance of the baby having a chromosomal condition like Down’s Syndrome.

The college admissions process is more competitive than ever, creating a need for admissions consultants.

caption Getting into college is becoming more competitive. source Focus Features

High school seniors are so anxious about college rejections that they’re applying to dozens of schools, racking up over $1,000 in application fees, according to the New York Times.

Many parents are committed to getting their child every possible edge on their peers, which is where admissions consultants come in. It’s a professional who can help a student prioritize what schools they should be applying to, show them how to make their application stand out, and aid with recommendation letters.

While artisanal shops have always existed, they’ve been limited to brick-and-mortar stores. Running an online shop eliminates the need for a storefront, and allows people to ship their creations all around the world.

caption Sara Charles sells handmade apparel out of her home on the Etsy store Simka Sol. source Courtesy of Sara Charles

Websites like Etsy allow anyone to sell their handmade wares, and to every far-reaching corner of the globe. Selling products on the site (as well as others) has become a viable career path, as Etsy has launched a multitude of successful businesses.

Sara Charles began selling handmade printed apparel on her Etsy shop, and it quickly became her main source of income, with over 16,000 sales.

Driverless cars seemed like a thing of the distant future 20 years ago, but now they’re quickly becoming a reality, due to the hard work of a specialized set of engineers.

caption Soon, nobody will need to drive. source Maki Shiraki/Reuters

Driverless cars have been cruising the roads for some time now, but they’ve still got a long way to go. The people behind these “magical” cars are actually working with complex science and technology, and are dedicating their careers to making them as safe as possible.