New Lever-Actuated Plunger from Southco Saves Time when Removing Electronic Components

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 16 October 2019 – Southco has extended its successful line of captive hardware with a new version that features lever-actuated operation for faster and easier latching and unlatching of electronic components. Southco’s compact lever-actuated 56 Spring-Loaded Plunger offers an improved grip for simplified hand operation and saves time when installing or removing components in tight spaces.









Lever Actuated 56 Spring-Loaded Plunger





Southco’s lever-actuated 56 Spring-Loaded Plunger boasts a useful hold-open feature when the lever is actuated, providing clear visual confirmation when the plunger is unlatched and keeping the plunger in a retracted position for easy removal. Actuated with a single motion, the lever-actuated 56 Spring-Loaded Plunger saves time in comparison to current round knob, hold-open versions requiring a two-step lift and turn operation to unfasten. Additionally, the lever-actuated 56 Spring-Loaded Plunger is available in prism colors for differentiation between application zones and is available in thread-in, flare-in and press-in installation options.





Global Product Manager Jim Grady adds, “The easy to grip lever-actuated 56 Spring-Loaded Plunger provides quick hand operation for latching and unlatching, facilitating the installation and replacement of components used in various electronics applications including HDD carriers, metal trays and power supplies.”





About Southco

Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in product design. For over 70 years, Southco has helped the world’s most recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.





