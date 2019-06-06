New Lever Latch from Southco Features Visual Access Indicator

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 6 June 2019 – Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology, has added a new version to its successful C2 Lever Latch product line that provides the same consistent compression and vibration resistance as the standard C2 series, but features a color coded access indicator that allows the user to see if the latch has been opened.









C2 Lever Latch with Visual Access Indicator





The C2 Lever Latch with Visual Access Indicator features a small, color coded window that can be viewed to monitor latch status. When the window shows green, the latch has not been opened since it was last reset. If the latch is opened, the window will turn from green to red, signaling that the latch has been actuated. The indicator remains red in subsequent opening or actuation. The red indicator can be reset back to green with a simple 90 degree turn of the tool recess security key.





Designed for simple, one handed operation, the C2 series features a flush mounted design and a built in handle. The C2 series delivers high mechanical performance and compensates for misalignment, delivering a robust cycle life. Additionally, the C2 with Visual Access Indicator can be installed in the same panel prep as the current C2 series, simplifying application upgrades, and is available with key or tool locking options for increased security. Further, the new C2 comes with an integrated bumper to provide scratch-free engagement with frame to protect its decorated or coated finish





Global Product Manager Loc Tieu adds, “The C2 Lever Latch with Visual Access Indicator offers the same consistent operation as our standard C2 series, but provides the added benefit of visually monitoring latch status. By allowing the end user to see if the latch has been actuated, the C2 Lever Latch with Visual Access Indicator saves the end user unnecessary time spent opening the enclosure to verify the enclosure contents.”





About Southco

Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in product design. For over 70 years, Southco has helped the world’s most recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.





www.southco.com





Southco Asia Limited

2401-2406, Tower 2, Ever Gain Plaza

88 Container Port Road, Kwai Chung

Hong Kong