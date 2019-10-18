Diners at a restaurant in India that was built on top of a cemetery eat their meals sitting at tables scattered between 12 graves

caption The restaurant is home to 12 coffins. source Frontiermail/TripAdvisor

The New Lucky Restaurant in Ahmedabad, India, was built on top of an old cemetery.

Instead of moving the graves, the owner decided to simply build his restaurant around them, scattering tables next to coffins.

The restaurant features 12 coffins, and has been a popular local hangout for over 50 years.

Talk about a grave ambience.

Diners at New Lucky Restaurant in Ahmedabad, India, literally eat their meals at tables scattered among coffins.

caption Diners are unperturbed by eating alongside coffins. source JFK777/TripAdvisor

Owner Krishnan Kutti had bought land for his restaurant before realizing that it was a former cemetery. Undeterred, he decided to simply build his restaurant anyway, setting up tables around the coffins. Twelve coffins dot the restaurant, and are believed to be remnants of an old Muslim cemetery.

According to Atlas Obscura, Kutti believes that eating among the dead is good luck, hence the name of the establishment. Whether that’s true or not, the restaurant has been a popular local spot for over five decades.

caption The coffins are cleaned daily. source Sidharth S/TripAdvisor

The coffins are separated from diners by white metal fences, and are cleaned and adorned with fresh flowers daily.

The restaurant serves everything from coffee, juice, and sandwiches, to soups, curries, fried rice, and noodles.