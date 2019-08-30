Milky Way Salted Caramel bars may soon be hitting shelves. Here’s what we know so far.

caption Milky Way’s new salted-caramel offering could be limited edition. source Instagram/Milky Way

Milky Way Salted Caramel bars are expected to hit shelves in 2020.

According to Bustle, Walmart shoppers will be able to try “share-size” versions of the new flavor this October.

This isn’t Milky Way’s first caramel-filled offering and it’s still unclear if new flavor will feature salt inside of the caramel or mixed throughout the bar.

Milky Way is a classic candy bar that lovers of nougat, caramel, and chocolate have been eating for decades. And in a few months, the candy bar is adding a brand-new offering to its lineup – the Milky Way Salted Caramel bar.

On Thursday, the brand announced on social media that this salted-caramel flavor is officially joining its candy-bar lineup in 2020.

Although the bars won’t be officially released until next year, ‘share-size’ versions of them will reportedly be sold at select Walmart locations this October

Not many details about the bar’s release have been shared yet but, according to Milky Way, the bar will officially roll out sometime in 2020.

That said, according to Bustle, eager snackers will get to try the candy in October. Walmart will reportedly be selling “share-size” versions of the salted-caramel bar at select Walmart locations later this year.

The brand has not yet confirmed whether or not this new salty and sweet flavor is a permanent addition to Milky Way’s line-up.

It’s also not clear if the bar will contain salted caramel or have salt sprinkled throughout

The packaging for Milky Way Salted Caramel bar features salt on top of the logo, but it is unclear whether it will be mixed into the bar’s caramel center, sprinkled throughout, or both.

But as many fans of the brand know, this isn’t Milky Way’s first foray into special offerings of its caramel-filled bars.

In the past, it’s released non-classic flavors featuring the stuff, including Simply Caramel (a permanent product) and Caramel Apple (a limited-edition offering).

With summer coming to an end and trick-or-treat season fast approaching, now seems like the prime time for candy companies to share new releases.

Earlier this year, M&Ms announced a new flavor.

So far, the end of the summer and the beginning of fall has been filled with new candy releases.

Recently, M&Ms has been on a winning streak with the latest introduction of a fudge-brownie flavor and a recent flavor contest that resulted in the widespreadrelease of English-toffee peanut candies.

Earlier this year, Mars-Wrigley has also launched packs of Zombie Skittles with gross-tasting “rotten-zombie flavored” pieces hidden inside. They’ve also just brought back Cauldron Skittles, which feature flavors like boogey berry and petrified pear.