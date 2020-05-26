A new ‘Minecraft’ game is out today, and it shakes up the iconic series with a bold new hack-and-slash style of gameplay you can play with a friend

caption “Minecraft Dungeons” in action. source Microsoft

“Minecraft” continues to be one of the biggest games in the world, if not the biggest game in the world, with over 125 million monthly players.

On May 26, a rare new entry in the series launched: “Minecraft Dungeons” is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

It’s not a sequel – “Minecraft Dungeons” is a dungeon crawler along the lines of “Diablo,” but instead of taking on the hordes of Hell you take on skeletons, spiders, and creepers.

It’s not every day that the world’s biggest gaming franchise gets a new spinoff, but with the launch of “Minecraft Dungeons” on May 26 we’re getting exactly that: A so-called “dungeon crawler” game, like “Diablo,” set in the world of “Minecraft.”

The game is already a hit on Twitch, overtaking perennial streaming blockbusters like “Fortnite” and “Call of Duty” in viewer numbers as of Tuesday afternoon.

So, what is “Minecraft Dungeons”? Here’s the rundown:

It’s like “Diablo” — a so-called “dungeon crawler” game with an isometric perspective.

source Microsoft

If you’ve ever played any of the games in the classic “Diablo” series, or any of the many games in the “dungeon crawler” genre, you’re already familiar with the type of game that “Minecraft Dungeons” is: Players control a pixelated warrior on a neverending quest to kill hordes of enemies, collect experience from them, and use that experience to make yourself stronger.

Levels, “dungeons,” are distinct, and can be replayed with different character builds.

Like “Diablo” and other dungeon crawlers, “Minecraft Dungeons” is primarily a loop of character building and combat – a formula that’s proven very successful in the past.

All the familiar enemies and environments of “Minecraft” are in “Minecraft Dungeons,” plus plenty of new stuff.

source Microsoft

Creepers? Check. Zombie guys? You bet. Skeletons shooting arrows? Absolutely.

“Minecraft Dungeons” is very much set in the well-established world of “Minecraft,” from enemies to environments to goofy tone. To that end, expect to encounter all the bad guys you already know and love plus some new ones. And the same goes for environments.

The majority of the new stuff here, though, comes in the form of character customization and weapon options.

This isn’t a game about mining or building — it’s about fighting large groups of enemies in order to increase your character’s power and ability list.

source Microsoft

If you’re expecting the normal “Minecraft” experience of mining for materials and building with said materials, think again: “Minecraft Dungeons” is a game about taking on groups of enemies, prioritizing the most dangerous ones, and taking them down.

Like other dungeon crawlers, little numbers will pop out of the heads of enemies as you attack them – the amount of damage you’re doing per hit. By calculating how much damage you’re doing versus the amount of health the enemy has, and then surveying the other enemies, combat becomes a kind of tactical dance. Should you prioritize the enemy who’s shooting you from afar with low health, or the enemy who’s running straight at you with more health? How you build you character – the type of armor you wear, the type of weapons you use, and so on – also impacts those decisions dramatically.

It’s these type of quick calculations that define the genre’s combat, and “Minecraft Dungeons” is no exception.

Don’t worry: “Minecraft Dungeons” is still very much a kid-friendly game. And it’s a perfect pandemic game given that it’s got couch co-op.

source Microsoft

Even though combat is the primary focus of “Minecraft Dungeons,” this is far from the grimdark setting and gory fights of something like “Diablo.”

Just like “Minecraft,” the world of “Minecraft Dungeons” is silly, and lighthearted, and violence is PG at worst. There is no blood, and the enemies are fictitious, and the weapons all look like a child’s play version of the real thing.

Best of all: The game is entirely playable with friends and family directly from the couch. Just turn on a second controller and go.

“Minecraft Dungeons” is out now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Check it out in action right here: