New Miniature Cam Latch from Southco Offers Minimal Protrusion for Limited Space Applications

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – November 15, 2018 – Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology, has added to its broad range of cam latches with the introduction of the miniature E5 Cam Latch. Featuring a 30% reduction in intrusion compared to Southco’s standard E5 Cam Latch series, the miniature E5 Cam Latch provides a significantly smaller footprint for limited space applications.

Southco’s miniature E5 Cam Latch is NEMA 4 and IP65 compliant, providing moderate to high resistance to dust and water ingress. Economical and easy to use, the miniature E5 Cam Latch offers various tool styles and manual actuation options to accommodate application security requirements. Available in multiple grip sizes, the miniature E5 is ideal for applications with light duty doors, or where the inside of the enclosure has limited space and only permits minimal latch intrusion.

Global Product Manager Loc Tieu adds, “The miniature E5 Cam Latch is a simple and affordable solution for limited space applications. Reduced packaging and varying options for grip and actuation make the miniature E5 suitable for a wide range of industry applications.”





Miniature E5 Cam Latch

About Southco

Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in product design. For over 70 years, Southco has helped the world’s most recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.