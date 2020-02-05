A new rumored color option for Motorola’s$1,500 Razr foldable smartphone just emerged

source Evan Blass

A new gold color option for the Motorola Razr foldable smartphone is reportedly on the way, according to prolific gadgets leaker Evan Blass.

There’s nothing to indicate that the gold version of the new Razr is any different than the black version.

The new Razr is an undoubtedly gorgeous smartphone that pulls on the heartstrings of those who owned the original Razr flip phones from the mid 2000s.

While it’s a beautiful smartphone on the bleeding edge of innovation with its foldable screen, its specs and feature set are rather middling. Smartphone enthusiasts may not find everything they want in the new Razr, especially for its $1,500 price tag.

Motorola’s new Razr – so far only available in a black color option – is set to become fully available to buy for $1,500 on Thursday, February 6, after a seemingly successful pre-order run where initial pre-orders sold out and became back-ordered until February 18.

The new Razr is possibly one of the most anticipated smartphones of 2020, thanks to its nostalgia factor and frankly gorgeous design. But starting at $1,500 and considering its middling specs and feature set, it’s not a device for the smartphone buyer used to top-of-the-line specs and every feature under the sun.

The new Razr runs on the decent Snapdragon 710 chip and comes with a healthy 6 GB of RAM. But it sports just a single camera in the age of triple-camera systems, and lacks some basic premium features like wireless charging and an official IP water resistance rating, which I’d normally excuse but is a little tough to swallow with its $1,500 price tag.

There’s no indication that the gold color option, if it exists, is any different to the existing black version of the new Razr. If accurate, this seems to be purely a new color option.

More recently, Samsung is said to be unveiling its new foldable smartphone that appears to have a similar design as the new Razr. You can check out what know about Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip – as it’s known so far – here.

Check out the images from the latest Blass leak:

The new Razr has a 6.2-inch foldable screen with a 826p resolution that’s uncharacteristically low for a device with such a price tag and premium design. With that said, most people would be hard-pressed to notice.

source Evan Blass

On the exterior, there’s a small 2.7-inch display for quick bits of information and notifications. The single camera is 16 megapixels.

source Evan Blass

It’s impossibly thin at 6.9mm unfolded. When folded, however, it’s a little thicker than most smartphones at 14mm. Still, it’s also half the height of a typical smartphone when folded.