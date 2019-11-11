All the new movies you can watch on Disney+ — from the live-action “Lady and the Tramp” to holiday comedy “Noelle”

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Disney+ subscribers can stream brand-new feature-length films alongside their favorite Disney movies.

The first two films are the live-action “Lady and the Tramp” and “Noelle,” a Christmas comedy starring Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader.

There is a free 7-day trial and three types of paid subscriptions. An annual plan is just $69.99 ($5.83/month) while a monthly is $6.99, or $83.88/year. You can also get a bundle with Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99 a month.

Disney isn’t resting on its laurels by merely streaming its old hits on Disney+.

The streaming library includes Disney and Pixar classics, every movie from the Star Wars and Marvel franchises, and tons more. There are even brand-new feature films exclusive to Disney+, like a live-action “Lady and the Tramp” and holiday comedy “Noelle.”

What is Disney+ and how much does it cost?

Disney+ is a new streaming service with a huge array of existing and new movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and 20th Century Fox.

There’s a free 7-day trial for new subscribers. After that, an annual subscription will cost $69.99/year ($5.83/month) while a monthly subscription cost $6.99, or $83.88/year. A bundle with Hulu and ESPN+ is $12.99 a month.

Here’s everything to know about the service along with plan breakdowns.

What Disney movies are available on Disney+?

There are classic Disney films like “Snow White” and “Mary Poppins”, blockbuster hits like “Frozen” and “Moana,” everything from the Star Wars and Marvel franchises, and even more obscure fare like “The Computer Wore Sneakers” and “Sammy, the Way-Out Seal.”

There’ll also be new movies available to stream on day one, including the live-action version of “Lady and the Tramp” and “Noelle,” a holiday-ready comedy starring Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader. Over the next couple of years, Disney+ will be rolling even more family-friendly movies with offerings for just about everyone.

Here are all the new films to stream on Disney+:

“Lady and the Tramp” – available November 12, 2019

source Disney+

As recent years have demonstrated, Disney loves a live-action remake.

This live-action retelling of the 1955 Disney classic “Lady and the Tramp” has an all-star cast, including Tessa Thompson (“Westworld,” “Thor:Ragnarok”) as the voice of Lady and Justin Theroux (“The Leftovers,” “Maniac”)as the voice of Tramp.

“Noelle” – available November 12, 2019

source Disney+

Bill Hader is Nick Kringle, the heir apparent to Santa Claus who runs away from home to escape his fate. Anna Kendrick, who plays his sister Noelle, heads out into the real world to bring him back.

“Togo” – available December 2019

source Disney+

“Togo” is centered around the true story of the 1925 serum run to Nome, or what was known as the Great Race of Mercy, when dog sled teams braved the elements and harsh terrain to deliver medical serum to stave off an epidemic.

In the historical adventure drama, William Defoe stars as sled dog owner Leonhard Seppala alongside his rambunctious husky Togo.

“Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made” — available December 2019

source Disney+

Based on the novel “Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made” by New York Times best-selling cartoonist Stephan Pastis, the movie will follow the adventures of 11-year-old Timmy Failure, who’s under the impression that he’s the town’s greatest detective.

All movies available in 2020

source Disney+

“Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe” (2020)

Disney Channel’s “Phineas and Ferb” may have ended in 2015 after an eight-year run, but its fan base is as strong as ever.

This is the second feature-length film based on the series. In this new installment of the Phineas and Ferb story, the brothers travel across the galaxy to save their sister Candace who has been abducted by aliens.

“Stargirl” (2020)

“America’s Got Talent” winner, singer, and ukulele player Grace VanderWaal stars as Stargirl Caraway in the teen drama “Stargirl” inspired by the book of the same name by Jerry Spinelli.

The homeschooled Stargirl, a quirky and unconventional character, enrolls in a public high school in Arizona and meets Leo Borlock (Graham Verchere), who falls for her unique charms.

“Secret Society of Second-Born Royals” (2020)

Fresh from her title role on the Disney Channels’ “Andi Mack,” Payton Elizabeth Lee stars in the contemporary princess tale “Secret Society of Second Born Royals.”

Lee’s character is in the midst of a teenage rebellion against her royal upbringing, where she is second in line to the thrown. Things take a turn when she discovers she has superpowers and becomes part of a secret society of royal heirs.

All movies without release dates as of publication time

source Disney+

“Magic Camp” (TBA)

Adam Devine of “Pitch Perfect” fame stars as Andy, a young man who returns to camp as a counselor in hopes of helping his career. The comedy is based on a story by comedian and one-time magician, Steve Martin. The film, originally set for a theatrical release in 2018, will instead premiere on Disney+.

“Safety” (TBA)

Production has recently begun on “Safety,” an uplifting drama based on a true story about a young man who has to raise his 11-year-old brother while juggling his own life. The film is being directed by Academy Award nominee Reginald Hudlin (“Django Unchained,” “Marshall”).

“Flora & Ulysses” (TBA)

Also in the beginning stages of production is a film based on the Newberry Award-winning children’s book, “Flora & Ulysses: The Illuminated Adventures” by Kate DiCamillo (“Because of Winn-Dixie,” “The Tale of Despereaux”). The story centers on 10-year-old Flora who saves a squirrel that she names Ulysses and then wreaks havoc on her life.

