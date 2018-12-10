The 4 movies and TV shows coming to Netflix this week that are worth watching, including the ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ holiday special

caption Sabrina is already back in a holiday special. source Netflix

This week’s titles include “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale,” a holiday special, and the critically-acclaimed “Roma.”

New movies and TV shows coming this week:

“Michael Jackson’s This Is It” (Movie – coming Monday, December 10)

caption The documentary features behind-the-scenes footage. source Columbia Pictures

Directed by Kenny Ortega, this documentary and concert movie focused on Michael Jackson’s preparation for his “This Is Us” concert series that was intended to start in July 2009 but was cancelled following his death in June. The footage was never supposed to be made into a movie, but it was put together posthumously.

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale” (TV – coming Friday, December 14)

caption Sabrina gives Harvey a Christmas gift. source Netflix

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” is back with a special holiday episode centered on Christmas and the Winter Solstice. The Spellmans get some uninvited guests after a séance and Susie gets wrapped up with an evil Santa in this hour-long episode.

“Roma” (Movie – coming Friday, December 14)

caption Yalitza Aparicio makes her film debut in “Roma.” source Netflix

Alfonso Cuarón’s film centers on a housekeeper and the middle-class family she works for in Mexico City. The emotional movie has been praised by critics and earned three Golden Globe nominations, including one for best foreign language motion picture.

“The Innocent Man” (TV – coming Friday, December 14)

caption “The Innocent Man” is based on John Grisham’s nonfiction book. source Netflix

This six-part documentary series is based on John Grisham’s nonfiction book released in 2006 that tells the story of two murders committed in the town of Ada, Oklahoma in the 1980s and the wrongful convictions that followed.

