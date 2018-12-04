The 6 movies and TV shows coming to Netflix this week that are worth watching, including ‘Dumplin’

caption Jennifer Aniston plays a former beauty queen in “Dumplin’.” source Bob Mahoney/Netflix

Netflix adds new movies and shows almost daily.

INSIDER has rounded up six movies and TV shows hitting the streaming service this week that are worth watching.

The list includes best picture nominee “District 9” and the Netflix movie “Dumplin.'”

“Blue Planet II” (TV series — coming Monday, December 3)

caption A scene from “Blue Planet II.” source AMC Networks

Presented by Sir David Attenborough, this nature documentary series is a sequel to 2001’s “The Blue Planet” and focuses on marine life. The stunning footage is paired with music from Hans Zimmer.

“District 9” (Movie — coming Tuesday, December 4)

caption “District 9” is a sci-fi film from Neill Blomkamp. source Sony

The science-fiction action flick tells the story of an alternate timeline in which a ship of aliens lands over South Africa in 1982 and are put into an internment camp. “District 9” earned four Oscar nominations, including one for best picture, and has a 90% on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Happy!” (TV series — coming Thursday, December 6)

caption Christopher Meloni stars on “Happy!” source Syfy

The dark comedy stars Christopher Meloni as a former detective and current hit man who begins seeing a small, winged cartoon unicorn (Patton Oswalt) after suffering a heart attack. The creature turns out to be the imaginary friend of a girl in trouble.

“Nailed It! Holiday!” (TV series, coming Friday, December 7)

caption Jacques Torres, Sylvia Weinstock, and James Decoite on “Nailed It!” source Greg Gayne/Netflix

Netflix’s “Nailed It!” food competition show is back with a holiday twist. Amateur bakers compete to win $10,000.

“Dumplin'” (Movie — coming Friday, December 7)

caption Danielle Macdonald and Jennifer Aniston in “Dumplin'” source Bob Mahoney/Netflix

Based on the novel of the same name, “Dumplin‘” is about Willowdean, the daughter of a former beauty queen, who causes waves when she enters her mom’s pageant as a protest. Danielle Macdonald and Jennifer Aniston star. Dolly Parton recorded the film’s soundtrack.

“Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle” (Movie — coming Friday, December 7)

caption Rohan Chand and Nishi (voiced by Naomie Harris) in “Mowgli.” source Netflix

Not to be confused with “The Jungle Book,” “Mowgli” comes from director Andy Serkis and is based on Rudyard Kipling’s stories. The movie stars Frieda Pinto, Matthew Rhys, and Rohan Chand. Actors including Christian Bake, Benedict Cumberbatch, Naomie Harris, and Cate Blanchett lend their voices and motion-capture work to play the jungle creatures.