The 8 new Netflix original movies and TV shows it’s releasing this weekend

Netflix’s anticipated prequel series to the cult-classic puppet movie, “The Dark Crystal,” drops on Friday.

The streamer’s new releases this weekend also include the British mystery series, “The A List,” and a new Japanese anime series, “Carole and Tuesday.”

Below is every new original movie and TV show coming to Netflix on Friday:

“The A List” season 1 (British mystery series)

Netflix description: “Where pleasantries end, a chilling new normal begins. Welcome to the majestic – and mysterious – Peregrine Island.”

“Carole and Tuesday” season 1 (Anime series)

Netflix description: “Part-timer Carole meets rich girl Tuesday, and each realizes they’ve found the musical partner they need. Together, they just might make it.”

“The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” (Fantasy series)

Netflix description: “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance returns to the world of Thra with an all new adventure. When three Gelfling discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis’ power, they set out on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world.”

“Back to School (La Grande Classe)” (French comedy movie)

Netflix description: “Two best friends return to their hometown for a middle school reunion, hoping to show up their former bullies and reconnect with teenage crushes.”

“Mighty Little Bheem” season 2 (Animated Indian children’s series)

Netflix description: “Join Bheem for another season of playful antics and superpowered feats as he cheerfully dodges danger and makes friends in unlikely places.”

“Styling Hollywood” season 1 (Reality series)

Netflix description: “Stylist and interior designer Jason Bolden and husband Adair Curtis of JSN Studio make the magic happen on the red carpet and at home for A-listers.”

“True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Wild Wild Yetis” season 3 (Animated children’s series)

Netflix description: “True and her friends learn about the lives and habits of the Yetis, including how important the Yeti traditions are and how tricky it is to babysit Yeti triplets.”

“The Good Bandit (Un bandido honrado)” season 1 (Colombian series)

Netflix description: “A mafia boss decides to reform and get away from his past crimes and sins. But he soon finds that the path to redemption is full of temptation.”