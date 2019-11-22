27 new Netflix shows to expect in 2020

caption A first look at “Cursed” shared by Netflix on Twitter. source Netflix

Netflix has announced more than 25 new TV shows currently slated to premiere in 2020.

Insider is keeping a running list of the confirmed shows and what we know about them so far.

They include new series from “Grey’s Anatomy” creator Shonda Rhimes and “Glee” creator Ryan Murphy.

Netflix released dozens of new TV shows in 2019, and has even more planned for the coming year. You can see how the Netflix originals of 2019 stack up here, but now let’s turn to 2020.

From new series by creators Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy to anime originals and thrillers based on novels, keep reading to see all the new series arriving on Netflix next year.

RuPaul is starring as a character named Ruby Red in an “outrageous” scripted comedy series called “AJ and the Queen.”

caption RuPaul on the Emmy Awards red carpet. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Premiere date: January 10, 2020

“Ares” is a new pyschological thriller series set in Amsterdam.

caption “Ares” premieres on January 17, 2020 on Netflix. source Pim Hendriksen/Netflix

Synopsis: “The eight-episode psychological horror series enters the world of Ares, a secret student society in the heart of Amsterdam where best friends Rosa and Jacob surrender to a world of wealth and power. But slowly they start to realize they’ve entered a demonic place, built on secrets from The Netherlands’ past. A place where true power comes at a terrible price.”

Premiere date: January 17, 2020

“Ragnarok” is a Norwegian original series with a supernatural story line.

caption David Stakston and Jonas Strand Gravli star in “Ragnarok.” source Netflix

Synopsis: ” The story revolves around the inhabitants of Edda, who are perhaps not all who they claim to be. With them, we experience a drastically changing world: melting poles, warm winters, violent downpours. Some might say we’re headed for yet another Ragnarok. Unless someone intervenes in time…”

Premiere date: January 31, 2020

Shonda Rhimes is creating a series based on Julia Quinn’s “Bridgerton” novels, starring Julie Andrews and more.

caption Shonda Rhimes is best known for her ABC shows “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal.” source Getty Images/Mike Coppola

Synopsis: “The legendary Julie Andrews will voice Lady Whistledown – the mysterious, sharp-tongued gossip writer whose mix of social commentary and scathing insults drive the characters wild on [Shonda Rhimes’] upcoming series based on the beloved Bridgerton novels.”

Premiere date: TBA

Katherine Langford, the star of “13 Reasons Why,” will play the lead role on “Cursed.”

caption A first look at “Cursed” shared by Netflix on Twitter. source Netflix

Synopsis: “An epic re-imagination of the Arthurian legend.”

Premiere date: TBA

“Spectros” an eight-episode series written and directed by Douglas Petrie (“Buffy,” “American Horror Story: Coven”).

caption A first look at the cast of “Spectros” shared on Twitter. source Netflix

Synopsis: “[Spectros] is about five kids who discover someone is bringing back the dead and those spirits want vengeance for mistakes of the past.”

Premiere date: TBA

“Dash and Lily” will be a new holiday-themed series based on the books by Rachel Cohn and David Levithan.

Synopsis: “A new show based on the YA book series about a whirlwind holiday romance starring Austin Abrams, Midori Francis, Dante Brown, and Troy Iwata.”

Premiere date: TBA

“Ginny and Georgia” is another YA series, this one helmed by showrunner Debra J. Fisher and first-time creator Sarah Lampert.

Synopsis: “Angsty and awkward 15-year-old Ginny Miller often feels more mature than her 30-year-old mother, the irresistible and dynamic Georgia Miller. After years on the run, Georgia desperately wants to put down roots in picturesque New England and give her family something they’ve never had… a normal life. But it’s not all carpool and Kombucha as Georgia’s past threatens her and her family’s new way of life… and Georgia will do anything to protect her family.”

Premiere date: TBA

“Alice in Borderland” is a live-action new series based on the “the survival andthriller manga by Haro Aso.”

caption Shinsuke Sato will direct the new action series “Alice in Borderland.” source Visual China Group/Getty Images

Synopsis: “Ryohei Alice (Alice), a listless, jobless and video-game-obsessed young man sees a strange light and suddenly finds himself in a mysteriously emptied out version of Tokyo along with his two best friends. They quickly discover that in this world, they must compete in one dangerous game after another in order to survive.”

Premiere Date: TBA

“Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous” is a new animated TV show set in the familiar dinosaur theme park.

caption Scott Kreamer and Lane Lueras serve as showrunners and executive producers for this new series. source Netflix

Synopsis: “‘Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous’ follows a group of six teenagers chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. But when dinosaurs wreak havoc across the island, the campers are stranded. Unable to reach the outside world, they’ll need to go from strangers to friends to family if they’re going to survive.”

Premiere Date: TBA

“The Eddy” is a musical series from Damien Chazelle, the writer and director of “La La Land.”

caption Damien Chazelle also directed the 2018 movie “First Man.” source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Synopsis: “A jazz club in the heart of multicultural Paris faces danger.”

Premiere date: TBA

“Into the Night” is a new Belgian original sci-fi series from the producer of “Narcos” and “Scandal,” Jason George.

caption “Narcos” is another Netflix series produced by Jason George. source Netflix

Synopsis: “‘Into the Night’ begins with a sudden solar event, as the sun inexplicably starts killing everything in its path. The show centers around the ‘lucky’ passengers and crew of an overnight flight out of Brussels, as they attempt to fly west – into the safety of the dark night. The plane’s manifest is multinational and multilingual, with passengers rich and poor, young and old, civilian and military. The seemingly ordinary travelers share but one thing: A desire to survive the sun – and each other – by any means necessary.”

Premiere date: TBA

“Unorthodox” is a series based on a novel by Deborah Feldman.

Synopsis: “Based on the New York Times bestselling memoir of the same name by Deborah Feldman, ‘Unorthodox’ is a story about a girl who rejects her radicalized upbringing and leaves to start a new life. One part coming-of-age story, and one part thriller, set in the fun world of Berlin, we watch as a girl discovers all parts of life, of herself and as she follows the dark trails to uncover the dangerous mysteries of her family’s past.”

Premiere date: TBA

“Boca a Boca” is a Brazilian thriller series created by filmmaker Esmir Filho.

Synopsis: “In a cattle-ranching town in Brazil’s countryside, adolescents panic when they are threatened by the outbreak of an epidemic, a contagious infection transmitted by kissing. In a contemporary and dark plot, the series portrays the desires of digitally connected youth within a physical reality filled with fear and mistrust.”

Premiere Date: TBA

“Reality Z” is an adaptation of a British horror series called “Dead Set,” created by Charlie Brooker.

caption The show is executive-produced by Cláudio Torres, right, and Renata Brandão. source Netflix

Synopsis: “An ode to horror, humor and pop culture, the show narrates in five episodes a zombie apocalypse that imprisons participants and producers of a reality show called Olimpo, The House of the Gods, during its elimination night. The studio becomes a shelter for those who seek salvation in Rio de Janeiro where chaos and hopelessness begin to rule.”

Premiere date: TBA

“Kid Cosmic” is an animated series created by Craig McCracken (“The Powerpuff Girls,” “Fosters Home for Imaginary Friends”).

caption “The Powerpuff Girls” creator and animator Craig McCracken is helming “Kid Cosmic. source Cartoon Network

Synopsis: “This is a show about a young boy who dreams of becoming a hero, and when he stumbles across some cosmic stones of power, his dreams appear to have come true! Unfortunately, the reality of being a hero vs. the fantasy of being a hero are completely different and this challenge becomes the biggest battle he has to face. The Kid may be the good guy, but he’s really bad at it!”

Premiere date: TBA

Trash Truck is an animated series in production from Max Keane, Gennie Rim, and Glen Keane (who won the Oscar for best animated short last year).

Synopsis: “Hank is a free-range, dirt-covered 6-year-old boy with a big imagination and an even bigger best pal … a giant honking, snorting trash truck. From learning to fly to going to the dentist, there is no adventure too big or too small for these two best friends.”

Premiere date: TBA

“Followers” is a Japanese original series from director Mika Ninagawa.

caption Actress Miki Nakatani will star on “Followers.” source Christopher Jue/Getty Images

Synopsis: “In a bustling city full of highs, lows and occasional danger, a group of Tokyo-ites cross paths through social media.”

Premiere date: TBA

“The Walking Dead” actress Christian Serratos will star as music icon Selena Quintanilla on “Selena: The Series.”

caption The first look at Christian Serratos in the role of Selena. source Netflix

Synopsis: “‘Selena: The Series’ is a coming-of-age story that follows Selena Quintanilla as her dreams come true and all the heart-wrenching and life-changing choices she and her family have to make as they navigate success, family, and music.”

Premiere date: TBA

“The Goop Lab With Gwenyth Paltrow” will be a docuseries taking people inside her lifetstyle brand company.

caption Actress Gwenyth Paltrow is the founder of Goop. source Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Synopsis: “Gwenyth Paltrow’s lifestyle site, Goop, guides the deeply curious in an exploration of boundary-pushing wellness topics.”

Premiere date: TBA

“Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045” is a new animated series.

caption This anime series will be directed by Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama. source Netflix

Synopsis: “In the year 2045, after global capitalism has defaulted, Japan’s elite Section 9 begins conducting covert cyber operations.

Premiere date: TBA

“Eden” is another new animated series that will premiere four episodes in 2020.

caption “Eden” was directed by Yasuhiro Irie, who worked on the “Full Metal Alchemist” animes. source Netflix

Synopsis: “Thousands of years into the future, there are no more humans. Only robots live in the mechanical metropolis, ‘Eden 3.’ Or so they thought … One day, two farming robots find a young human girl in the city. The decision they make will change everything…”

Premiere date: TBA

“Ratched” is a new series from Ryan Murphy (“American Horror Story,” “American Crime Story”) that tells the origin story of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” villain Nurse Ratched.

Synopsis: “‘Ratched’ is an origins story, beginning in 1947, which will follow Ratched’s journey and evolution from nurse to full-fledged monster. The series will track her murderous progression through the mental health care system.”

Premiere date: TBA

“Outer Banks” is a YA series set in North Carolina, and cocreated by Jonas and Josh Pate and Shannon Burke.

Synopsis: “A tight-knit group of teens from the wrong side of the tracks called the ‘Pogues’ embark on a mission to find their ringleader’s missing father. In the process, they stumble across a treasure map that unearths a long buried secret.”

Premiere date: TBA

“Behind Her Eyes” is an upcoming thriller miniseries based on a book of the same name.

Synopsis: “[Simona] Brown plays Louise, a single mother who has an affair with her psychiatrist boss, David (Tom Bateman). When she later befriends his wife, Adele (Eve Hewson), she becomes caught in a web of secrets and lies.”

Premiere date: TBA

“Never Have I Ever” is a new coming-of-age series inspired by cocreator Mindy Kaling’s childhood.

caption The series is cocreated, cowritten, and executive produced by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher. source Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Synopsis: “‘Never Have I Ever’ revolves around Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations.”

Premiere date: TBA

“Blood and Water” is a coming-of-age mystery drama based in Cape Town, South Africa.

caption “Blood and Water” will be directed by Nosipho Dumisa. source Netflix

Synopsis: “‘Blood and Water’ follows the exploits of the intelligent yet spontaneous 16-year-old, Puleng Khumalo played by Ama Qamata (“My Perfect Family,” “Rhythm City”), as she investigates the cold case of her abducted-at-birth older sister.”

Premiere Date: TBA