Nike unveils new uniforms for the New York Jets

caption New Jets uniforms from Nike for the 2019 season. source Nike

Nike unveiled new uniforms for the New York Jets on Thursday evening.

The most notable changes are the green helmet with a new logo and a new main color that Nike is calling a “bolder” shade of green.

The Jets are also switching to an all-black “color rush” uniform. It is the first time the Jets have used black since removing the color from their uniforms in 1998.

See more photos below.

The home uniform with a green jersey and white pants. This is the first time that “New York” has appeared on the Jets uniforms.

source Nike

Here is what the home uniform used to look like.

source Scott Halleran/Getty Images

The new road uniform matches a white jersey with green pants. The uniform set also comes with new numbers and typeface that are “intended to evoke a feeling of motion and force.”

source Nike

Here is the old road uniform.

source Jim Rogash / Stringer

The Jets’ new “color rush” uniform is an all-black set. The stripes are supposed to be “reminiscent of a jet’s flight trail.”

source Nike

A close-up look at the color rush uniform.

source Nike

The Jets’ previous color rush uniform was an all-green set.

source Al Pereira/Getty Images

