Nike unveils new uniforms for the New York Jets

- Nike unveiled new uniforms for the New York Jets.
- The most notable change is what Nike calls a “bolder” shade of green.
- The uniform set also features the return to a green helmet shell with a new logo and a new all-black alternate uniform.
Nike unveiled new uniforms for the New York Jets on Thursday evening.
The most notable changes are the green helmet with a new logo and a new main color that Nike is calling a “bolder” shade of green.
The Jets are also switching to an all-black “color rush” uniform. It is the first time the Jets have used black since removing the color from their uniforms in 1998.
See more photos below.
The home uniform with a green jersey and white pants. This is the first time that “New York” has appeared on the Jets uniforms.
Here is what the home uniform used to look like.
The new road uniform matches a white jersey with green pants. The uniform set also comes with new numbers and typeface that are “intended to evoke a feeling of motion and force.”
Here is the old road uniform.
The Jets’ new “color rush” uniform is an all-black set. The stripes are supposed to be “reminiscent of a jet’s flight trail.”
A close-up look at the color rush uniform.
The Jets’ previous color rush uniform was an all-green set.
