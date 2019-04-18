A new, smaller, less expensive Nintendo Switch will reportedly arrive this fall

source Nintendo

A new version of the Nintendo Switch will arrive this fall, according to a new report in Nikkei.

The new version of the Switch is reportedly smaller, less expensive, and focused on portability.

A separate, more powerful Switch console – previously rumored – is reportedly delayed.

A new Nintendo Switch is said to be in the works, and it could arrive as soon as this fall.

That’s according to a new report from Japanese publication Nikkei, which says that Nintendo will release a smaller, less expensive, portability-focused Nintendo Switch this fall.

The new report lines up with previous rumors about a Nintendo Switch hardware iteration, which pointed to two new versions of the Nintendo Switch: a smaller, less expensive one, and a more powerful new version.

The latter device is reportedly delayed, according to Nikkei, which cites development challenges.

caption The Nintendo Switch is a portable game console as well as a home game console — it can be docked and played on a TV. source Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Nintendo

The rumor isn’t without precedent: Video game console makers, including Nintendo, are known for releasing new versions of existing consoles.

The idea is simple: new versions of existing consoles could re-energize sales, and at the same time, can potentially reduce hardware production costs.

Similarly, in releasing a more powerful version of an existing console, console makers can bolster horsepower without having to release an entirely new platform.

In the case of the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X, for instance, both consoles offer sharper visuals and snappier load times, even though they’re only intended to play standard PlayStation 4 and Xbox One games.

caption Nintendo’s biggest Switch game of the last year is “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.” source “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate”/Nintendo

Nintendo is expected to reveal at least one of the rumored consoles at E3 2019 in June, the annual video game trade show in Los Angeles. A Nintendo representative didn’t respond to a request for comment as of publishing.