New Orleans shooting leaves 11 people injured

caption The shooting took place at a busy block of Canal Street. source Marka/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

At 3:21 a.m. on Sunday morning, police received a call reporting a disturbance on Canal Street in New Orleans, a busy block near the tourist hub of Bourbon Street, CNN reported.

A shooter opened fire, and injured at least 11 people – two of which are in critical condition. We do not know their identities at this time.

Though a person has been detained, there have been no arrests, and the NOPD has not confirmed if the person detained is a suspect.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Early Sunday morning, around 3:20 a.m., a shooter opened fire on the 700 block of Canal Street in New Orleans, right at the beginning of the city’s famed French Quarter. The block is a busy commercial space, with hotels, stores, and the streetcar all right there.

The New Orleans Police Department tweeted at 4:44 a.m. that they were investigating a shooting, and “Initial reports showing multiple victims.”

#NOPD is investigating a shooting in the 700 block of Canal Street. Initial reports showing multiple victims. A suspect has been apprehended near the scene. No further details at this time. #NOPDAlert — NOPD (@NOPDNews) December 1, 2019

While their initial tweet said that a suspect had been apprehended, the police department issued a correction, saying that while an individual had been detained, it was not yet clear if they were a suspect.

CORRECTION: An individual was detained near the scene. However, their possible involvement in this incident remains under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time. Investigation remains ongoing. #NOPDAlert — NOPD (@NOPDNews) December 1, 2019

According to NBC, 10 people were taken directly from the scene to the hospital, while another victim entered the hospital on their own. Two of the shooting victims are in critical condition.

Police Superintendent Sean Ferguson said that there was a heavier police presence in the area than normal, due to the Bayou Classic football game that took place on Saturday night. It’s an annual match-up between Grambling State University and Southern University that takes place every November in New Orleans. According to their website, the event draws 200,000 visitors to the city.

Three years ago, there was a shooting on Bourbon Street after the same game that left one person dead, and nine injured, according to USA Today.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.