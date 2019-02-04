New Orleans newspaper shades the ‘super boring’ Super Bowl with a blank front page

caption Monday morning’s cover of The Times-Picayune. source The Times-Picayune

With New Orleans still reeling from its team’s NFC Championship loss, the cover of the Times-Picayune following the Super Bowl Monday morning mocked the “super boring” game.

The cover featured no image, just the headline “Super Bowl? What Super Bowl?”

The New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams Sunday night in the lowest-scoring Super Bowl ever.

The Times-Picayune suggested the New Orleans Saints would have made a better opponent for the Patriots.

Following the New England Patriots victory over the Los Angeles Rams in the lowest-scoring Super Bowl of all time, the front page of the New Orleans paper only featured the headline “Super Bowl? What Super Bowl?” against a blank white background.

Farther down the page, a story about the game ran with the headline “Super Boring.”

The headline of the Sports page read, “What do the Rams and the Saints have in common? Neither scored a touchdown in Super Bowl LIII.”

In a tweet publicizing Monday morning’s cover, the Times-Picayune wrote that “New Orleans probably could have spiced this game up a bit.”

Saints nation has been fuming ever since their NFC Championship loss to the Rams, which many have blamed on a referee who failed to call interference when Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman hit Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis on a crucial play late in the game.

In response, Saints fans organized a giant protest in New Orleans on Sunday and a second-line parade to draw attention away from the big game.