The newest ‘Overwatch’ character is a deadly gunslinger with a grudge to bear

source “Overwatch”/Activision Blizzard

The 29th “Overwatch” hero, Ashe, was revealed during BlizzCon 2018.

Ashe is the leader of the Deadlock Gang and has a longstanding grudge against McCree, one of the original “Overwatch” heroes.

She is a damage hero with a mix of ranged weapons and a unique support ability as her ultimate.

Ashe will be playable on the PC test server before arriving for free on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in the coming weeks.

The latest hero to join the cast of “Overwatch” is Ashe, the leader of the Deadlock Gang. Ashe was revealed during BlizzCon, Activision-Blizzard’s annual fan conference.

She is the 29th “Overwatch” hero and the first damage hero added to the game since “Doomfist” arrived in July 2017.

Here’s a quick breakdown of Ashe’s abilities

The Viper is Ashe’s main weapon, a semi-automatic rifle. The gun is capable of quick shots, but does more damage when she aims down the sights.

Dynamite explodes in an area after a short delay, dealing damage over time. Ashe can shoot the dynamite to trigger the explosion early.

Coach Gun is a short range shotgun that knocks enemies away and can be used to propel Ashe in different directions.

B.O.B is Ashe’s ultimate, calling in an omnic member of her gang for additional fire support.

A new animated short released during BlizzCon shows a bit of Ashe’s history with McCree, one of the original “Overwatch” heroes. The two gunslingers find themselves in a stand-off over a valuable payload on the familiar Route 66 map.

