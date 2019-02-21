Peeps’ colorful new spring treats have flavors like ‘Pancakes & Syrup’ and ‘Root Beer Float’

- source
- Peeps recently announced its 2019 product lineup.
- The new collection features a variety of goodies from new marshmallow chick flavors to chocolate bunnies.
- There will also be Peeps flavors sold exclusively at certain retailers.
Peeps, the maker of iconic pastel-colored marshmallow chicks and bunnies, has just announced its 2019 spring lineup. The selection features multiple new additions, including chocolate bunnies, cotton-candy-flavored chicks, and marshmallow-flavored Peeps jelly beans.
Here are some of the new Peeps flavors and treats you can look forward to this year.
Peeps chocolate bunnies are wrapped in pastel-colored foils
This year, the brand will be selling a solid, milk chocolate bunny in the classic Peeps bunny shape. The bunnies come wrapped in three different pastel-colored foils: yellow, pink, and blue. Each retails for about $3.75 to $5.50 each depending on the retailer.
Orange sherbet-flavored Peeps are dipped in crème-flavored fudge
A new addition to the Peeps Delights line of dipped marshmallows, these orange chicks retail for $1.99 to $2.49 per package.
One of the new Peeps flavors is inspired by a breakfast staple
Each Pancakes & Syrup-flavored marshmallow chick is 27 calories, fat-free, and gluten-free.
A popular carnival treat inspired this new Peep flavor
These new cotton-candy-flavored chicks are pink with blue speckles, and they are sold in 10-count packages.
These caramel-filled Peeps are a Target exclusive
Target is the only retailer that will be selling these chocolate-flavored Peeps that feature a caramel center. They will be sold in packs of three.
These vanilla crème-flavored marshmallows dipped in crème-flavored fudge are also exclusive to Target
These Peeps are finished with colorful speckles and they will be sold in packs of three.
You can get the redesigned blue raspberry Peeps at Walmart
A returning flavor with new packaging, blue raspberry marshmallow chicks will be sold in 10-count packages exclusively at Walmart.
Kroger’s exclusive new chick flavor is root beer float
Head to Kroger to try the new flavor of Peeps inspired by the classic soft drink and ice cream combination.
Peeps-flavored jelly beans are new
They’re sold exclusively at Kroger in three different assortments of flavors: Strawberry & Marshmallow, Lemon & Marshmallow, and Blueberry & Marshmallow. You can score two bags for $5.