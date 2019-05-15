A new poll out of a key battleground state spells trouble for Trump in 2020

caption President Donald Trump. source Mark Wilson/Getty Images

A new poll from Quinnipiac University shows President Donald Trump has fairly bleak chances for winning Pennsylvania, a key battleground state, in 2020.

The poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden and several other candidates with substantial leads over Trump.

Trump won Pennsylvania in 2016, capitalizing on working class voters.

Biden is headquartering his campaign in Philadelphia and has deep roots in the state.

A new poll presents a bleak situation for President Donald Trump’s reelection chances in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state he won in 2016.

According to a survey released by Quinnipiac University on Wednesday, former Vice President Joe Biden leads Trump in the Keystone State 52% to 43%, with several other Democratic presidential candidates also polling ahead of the incumbent Republican.

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont is ahead of Trump 50-43, followed by South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 45-44.

Sen. Kamala Harris of California is tied with Trump at 45 a piece, while former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas would lose Pennsylvania to Trump, 44-46.

“More than half of Pennsylvania voters say they are better off financially than they were in 2016. But the economy isn’t giving President Donald Trump an edge in an early read of the very key Keystone State,” said Quinnipiac University analyst Mary Snow. “At this stage, former Vice President Joe Biden has an 11 percentage point lead in a direct matchup with President Trump. Sen. Bernie Sanders has a slight lead and other Democratic presidential hopefuls are all neck and neck with Trump.”

caption Business Insider source Skye Gould/INSIDER

Trump won Pennsylvania in 2016, edging out Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in a state many thought she could carry, as many Democrats have in past elections.

Biden is headquartering his campaign in Philadelphia and has deep roots in the state. While he is leading in a large number of national and early voting state polls, the latest is a significant boon to his campaign’s chances and a key selling point of electability.