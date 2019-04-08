12 books to help new pet owners transition to pet parenthood

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Learn the ins-and-out of pet parenthood with these 12 books.

If you’re considering adopting a pet or have just become a first-time pet owner, you must have a million questions about the little creature looking back at you.

Helpful guides, tips, and tricks compiled by experts can help you and your dog, cat, rabbit, horse, or reptile transition to life together.

You can learn what their behavior means, how to create a comfortable environment for them, and how to happily co-exist together with these informative books.

Bringing home a new pet can be an exciting and nerve-wracking time – a total whirlwind. It’s even more foreign if you’re a first-time pet owner. You’re probably thinking: What will their personality be like? Will they like the bed I bought them? Did I buy enough toys? Did I choose the right brand of pet food? The list of questions and worrying never ends.

Still, you make it work. I remember when my family and I brought home my childhood dog, Max, we were totally unprepared. We didn’t have a leash, food bowls, bed – nothing. It was my job to watch him while my parents ran to the store to buy necessities. In that short time, Max managed to make a mess on the floor that I had to clean up. I couldn’t leave him alone, he could have stepped in it, but the paper towels were so far away. What did I do? I scooped up my new puppy and plopped him down in the bathtub while I cleaned up his mess. Improvisation at its finest.

Thankfully, experts and those who’ve come before us have compiled books upon books to help new pet owners and their new pet transition to life together. Although these books probably don’t suggest you place your new puppy in a bathtub, they’ll prepare you for unforeseeable accidents like the one I encountered with Max. Whether you’re looking to train your new pet, understand your rescue, or help them feel comfortable in a new space, these books can help ease the transition to pet parenthood.

If you’re a new pet owner, check out these 12 pet-care books:

“Lucky Dog Lessons: Train Your Dog in 7 Days” by Brandon McMillan

caption Learn how to make any dog an adoptable dog from this Emmy-winning dog trainer. source Amazon

From the Emmy-winning show “Lucky Dog,” celebrity dog trainer, Brandon McMillan, has spent his career transforming spoiled pups and traumatic shelter dogs into well-trained family pooches. Over the past six years, McMillan has taken thousands of “unadoptable” shelter dogs and transformed them into family-ready canines.

He’s now moved his knowledge and expertise to the pages so others can use his techniques to train their dog in just seven days. This book will walk you through how to establish trust, teach your dog basic commands, and how to fix common behavior problems with house training, door-dashing, and more.

Read by more than 450 Amazon users, “Lucky Dog Lessons: Train Your Dog in 7 Days” has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars with 86% of users awarding the book a full 5 out of 5 stars.

“Total Cat Mojo: The Ultimate Guide to Life with Your Cat” by Jackson Galaxy

caption Find out how to harness your cat’s mojo from Animal Planet’s Jackson Galaxy. source Amazon

From the acclaimed star of Animal Planet’s “My Cat From Hell,” Jackson Galaxy has proven time and time again that he understands the way of the cat. Galaxy feels that the best way to eliminate behavioral problems in your new cat is to understand what drives their instinctual behavior.

When problems like litter box avoidance and aggression arise, it’s because your cat lacks confidence or has lost their mojo. Galaxy has created this comprehensive guide to cat behavior and cat care that starts with understanding your cat at their core. Once that’s established you’ll be able to help them harness their mojo for stress-free grooming, trips to the vet, and coexistence.

Read by almost 200 Amazon users, “Total Cat Mojo: The Ultimate Guide to Life with Your Cat” has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars with 85% of users awarding the book a full 5 out of 5 stars.

“The Bearded Dragon Manual: Expert Advice for Keeping and Caring For a Healthy Bearded Dragon” by Philippe De Vosjoil, Terri M Sommella, et al.

caption Learn how to properly care for your pet bearded dragon from this manual. source Amazon

This newly updated edition and best-selling book has been compiled by a group of herpetoculture experts, veterinarians, and reptile specialist to provide a holistic understanding of your new bearded dragon.

Accompanied by 100 colorful photographs, the experts walk you through not only the history and various bearded dragons breeds, but how to select your bearded dragon, how to create a comfortable habitat, how to recognize behavior patterns, and general care.

Read by more than 50 Amazon users, “The Bearded Dragon Manual: Expert Advice for Keeping and Caring For a Healthy Bearded Dragon” has an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars with 83% of users awarding the book a full 5 out of 5 stars.

“101 Dog Tricks: Step by Step Activities to Engage, Challenge, and Bond with Your Dog” by Kyra Sundance

caption Have some fun with your new dog by teaching them 101 tricks. source Amazon

If you’re looking to teach your new dog more than just sit and stay, then Kyra Sundance’s instructional book is for you. Each trick is rated by the level of difficulty and is accompanied by easy-to-follow photos with each step of the trick.

Organized by theme, you can teach your new dog to fetch the newspaper or their leash, give kisses on command, play the piano, and 98 more. Not only will some of these tricks help round out your dog, but it will allow you to bond with your new dog and keep their mind and body healthy.

Read by more than 1,200 Amazon users, “101 Dog Tricks: Step by Step Activities to Engage, Challenge, and Bond with Your Dog” has an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars with 73% of users awarding the book a full 5 out of 5 stars.

“The Bunny Lover’s Complete Guide To House Rabbits: The Ultimate Handbook for Successfully Living Indoors with a Pet Rabbit” by The Bunny Guy

caption Find out how to give your house rabbit a long and healthy life from The Bunny Guy. source Amazon

House rabbits and bunnies are popular pets, that require specific care. This all-encompassing manual delves into everything a new rabbit owner needs to know. It discusses the process of determining if a rabbit is a suitable pet for you and what you’ll have to think about should the answer be yes.

The Bunny Guy walks you through finding the right vet, the proper food (and it’s not carrots), creating a safe place for your rabbit, and understanding the mannerisms of your rabbit. The Bunny Guy even claims, “It’s possible to more than double the lifespan of your pet rabbit – this comprehensive book will show you how!”

Read by almost 70 Amazon users, “The Bunny Lover’s Complete Guide To House Rabbits: The Ultimate Handbook for Successfully Living Indoors with a Pet Rabbit” has an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars with 80% of users awarding the book a full 5 out of 5 stars.

“How to Speak Cat: A Guide to Decoding Cat Language” by Aline Alexander Newman and Gary Weitzman DVM MPH

caption Understand the feline language from a National Geographic contributor with the guidance of an accredited doctor. source Amazon

Under the guide of expert Dr. Gary Weitzman, Newman, a National Geographic contributor, explores the body language and behavior of cats. Since cats don’t speak the same tongue as us humans, they’ll meow or position themselves a certain way to attempt to communicate with us.

Learn what more than 30 poses and behaviors mean with photos, real-life stories, and expert advice. Next time, Mr. Fluffers wiggles his butt high in the air, you’ll know what he’s trying to tell you.

Read by more than 200 Amazon users, “How to Speak Cat: A Guide to Decoding Cat Language” has an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars with 74% of users awarding the book a full 5 out of 5 stars.

“Ferrets For Dummies” by Kim Schilling

caption You don’t need to be a dummy to understand all things ferrets with this “Ferret Bible.” source Amazon

Nicknamed “The Ferret Bible,” this book describes an all-inclusive care guide that anyone can follow, not just dummies. Ferrets aren’t uncommon pets, but the amount of knowledge available is limited. Schilling provides pros and cons to various diet plans and what foods are best for your new ferret.

In addition, she discusses what toys will keep your ferret entertained and their mind sharp. “Ferrets For Dummies” even provides medical information on common health issues that ferrets are prone to and special first aid kits that can help in the care process.

Read by over 175 Amazon users, “Ferrets For Dummies” has an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars with 81% of users awarding the book a full 5 out of 5 stars.

“The Complete Pet Bird Owner’s Handbook” by Gary A. Gallerstein

caption All first-time bird owners can learn how to card for their new pet with this handbook. source Amazon

“The Complete Pet Bird Owner’s Handbook” is essential to any new bird owner. Whether you’re looking to understanding bird nutrition, behavior, or medical care, this book covers it all. In addition, Gallerstein explains how to understand warning signs that your bird needs medical assistance and subsequently how you can help them achieve optimal health.

Read by more than 40 Amazon users, “The Complete Pet Bird Owner’s Handbook” has an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars with 84% of users awarding the book a full 5 out of 5 stars.

“How To Be Owned By A Cat: Simple Action Plan For First Time Cat Owners Who Have NO Idea What They Are Getting Into” by Kate C.

caption Prior to bringing home a new feline friend, get acquainted with what life would be like with a cat. source Amazon

Recipient of the Readers Favorite Five Star award, this guide walks you through an easy-to-follow format on learning all about your new cat before you bring your cat home. Kate C. writes from the point of view of expectation vs. reality. She goes into detail of her own account with her feline friend, Theodore, and how you can better co-exist with your cat once you learn their personality.

From tips to cat-proofing your furniture to a heads-up that you’ll never be alone (not even the bathroom is off limits), “How To Be Owned By A Cat,” is a great guide to read before making the decision to bring home a new furry friend.

Read by 25 Amazon users, “How To Be Owned By A Cat: Simple Action Plan For First Time Cat Owners Who Have NO Idea What They Are Getting Into” has an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars with 84% of users awarding the book a full 5 out of 5 stars.

“The Other End of the Leash: Why We Do What We Do Around Dogs” by Patricia B. McConnell

caption An applied animal behaviorist and dog trainer allows you to understand your new dog through their eyes. source Amazon

As an applied animal behaviorist and dog trainer of more than 20 years, Dr. Patricia McConnell allows us to understand our new dog through their eyes. With many years of studying and work, she’s realized that disobedience generally results from miscommunication. Dr. McConnel recalls true stories between people and dogs in a coherent, scientific way that explore our understanding of canines through looking at how they interpret us.

With this you’ll learn: how to use your voice as a tool, how to assert yourself as a benevolent leader, how to avoid sending missed signals, and so much more.

Read by more than 700 Amazon users, “The Other End of the Leash: Why We Do What We Do Around Dogs” has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars with 81% of users awarding the book a full 5 out of 5 stars.

“Complete Horse Care Manual” by Colin Vogel

caption Longtime horse surgeon and specialist, Colin Vogel, provides a holistic overview for caring for your new horse. source Amazon

Veterinary horse surgeon and specialist, Colin Vogel has put together an all-you-need-to-know guide when owning a horse. Based off his years of research and experience, Vogel explains how to establish a healthy and filling diet, understand common behavior, and maintain a proper outdoor enclosure for your horse. Having many years of veterinary experience, Vogel also discusses common ailments and how to treat them, and when to seek a medical specialists.

Read by almost 150 Amazon users, “Complete Horse Care Manual” has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars with 80% of users awarding the book a full 5 out of 5 stars.

“The Guinea Pig Handbook” by Sharon Lynn Vanderlip DVM

caption Know your new Guinea pig inside and out with this comprehensive guide. source Amazon

As a new Guinea pig owner, it’s important that you understand what your little friend is telling you. This guide provides tips on how and where to adopt your new pet and how you should house them once they move in. On top of basic care like feeding and proper health care, Vanderlip discusses the anatomy and life cycle of your new Guinea pig and what to expect through the years.

Read by more than 85 Amazon users, “The Guinea Pig Handbook” has an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars with 72% of users awarding the book a full 5 out of 5 stars.